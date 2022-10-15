Is Dream a pedo? Minecraft star slams grooming and pedophilia allegations in new Twitlonger post

Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" found himself in a pickle after chats with a user named Anastasia were leaked to the public. On the face of it, the text exchanges appear to be of a flirtatious nature. The problem, however, arose after the woman alleged Dream to have been involved in "grooming" her. According to the supposed victim, she was 17 at the time of the interaction, while Clay was an adult.

Dream has since then come forward and stated his innocence. In a Twitlonger post shared on October 15, 2022, the popular YouTuber remarked that Anastasia had claimed to be 18 during their brief period of interaction. He also mentioned that the messages were nothing but "cringy" coquetry on their part.

Discovering the truth behind Dream being accused of pedophilia

Before jumping to any conclusions, the judicious course of action would be to assess the events chronologically. To begin with, yesterday, on October 14, a burner account (@burner39413705) leaked various screenshots purporting Dream to be a "groomer." For those unaware, grooming is often used as a term to describe an adult trying to condition a minor into a s*xual relationship.

Following the initial leaks, #Dreamisafreak trended on Twitter. The YouTuber promptly responded through his alternate account by claiming that the accusatory words were false. In a now-deleted series of tweets, Clay asserted that the erroneous allegations are disrespectful to the real victims of pedophilia and grooming.

Moving forward, the YouTuber also shared an elaborate Twitlonger post through his alternate account (now private) detailing his account of the story. In the post, he went through all the screenshots to recount his narrative.

According to Dream, Anastasia was 18, to his knowledge, in 2020 (when the messages were sent). He reiterated:

"Once again, she was 18 years old, says she was 18 years old, and even had a boyfriend while she was friendly with me. This being warped into me being a groomer and the fact that she is and was 18 is scary and sad, and a huge reason as to why it is so hard to interact one on one with anybody online..."

According to Dream, the messages were not "inappropriate" as they did not include any graphic or explicit terms. He acknowledged that some of the screenshots were authentic. However, he did refute the iMessage. He asserted that his iMessage number is not linked to his TikTok account. He exclaimed:

"Part of this thread includes cringey flirt text messages (again, when they were 18) that were supposedly from me, because it says that it is from their contacts when they go to my tiktok. This is impossible since I use a google voice number on my tiktok account which doesn’t have the ability to iMessage."

Following his defense, he also added further details of his online activity. He revealed that he remains skeptical of responding to fan messages due to false accusations. He said:

"I have almost completely stopped replying to dms from fans, random people, and old friends, due to situations like this and out of fear from stuff that has happened in the past to my friends and those close to me."

Keeping all the facts and information into account, it is hard to pass on any conclusive verdict on the entire situation. Fans have certainly been divided over the whole controversy. It remains to be seen if the alleged victim will come forward to respond to the Twitlonger post.

