Did Dream lose weight? Alleged leaked image resurfaces following face reveal

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" broke the internet following his long-awaited face reveal. On October 2, the creator took off his signature mask in a video posted to his YouTube channel. As of writing, his face reveal clip has received over 18 million views.

The Minecraft content creator explained the timing of the reveal, stating that friend and fellow YouTuber GeorgeNotFound was moving to the United States to live with him and Sapnap. This made him receptive to the idea of finally revealing his face. Dream also expressed his excitement to meet fans in person and veer into more IRL content.

Following the reveal, there has been plenty of discussion about the YouTuber's appearance and a re-evaluation of previously purported leaks about his identity. In 2021, an image of a teenager was circulated around social media, with many claiming it to be a leaked photo of the YouTuber.

While many view the face reveal as proof that Dream wasn't the kid, some still see physical similarities, assuming he must have lost some weight. Many questioned if the YouTuber was hesitant to do a face reveal because of his weight.

Did Dream lose weight before his face reveal?

The popular YouTuber has an incredibly large fanbase of over 30 million subscribers. The community is known for being intensely supportive of their favorite content creator. However, they've often been flagged for being a bit too intense in their devotion.

This put the previously faceless content creator in a tough position as he decided to show his face. Despite the fervent love from his fanbase, he was virtually guaranteed to fall short of the idealized version of himself that many expected. Countless hyperbolic takes arrived on social media, but the general consensus seems to have labeled him a youthful man.

Now that fans have seen him, some recalled a picture of a teenager that was an allegedly leaked photo of Dream. The image originally made the rounds on social media in 2021.

JO3 @JO3_Live There is literally no way this is Dream. This is his supposed leak face reveal, but unless he hired a motherfucking actor for the Beast Rewind ain't no fucking way. This dude looks chill btw, ain't fat-shaming him, but the two don't add up There is literally no way this is Dream. This is his supposed leak face reveal, but unless he hired a motherfucking actor for the Beast Rewind ain't no fucking way. This dude looks chill btw, ain't fat-shaming him, but the two don't add up https://t.co/b2j4HriJ06

There are some details that lend credibility to those claims. Aside from some mild similarities in hairstyle and facial structure, the photo was seemingly taken at a soccer match in Orlando, the YouTuber's hometown. Here's another photo of the teen taken from a high school yearbook, revealing more information.

The teen in the photo is named Clayton, and is wearing a shirt that says "Lake Howell," which is a high school in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park, Florida. These details match the little personal information Dream has confirmed about himself in the past.

With that being said, this evidence is purely circumstantial. It is entirely possible that the person in these photos is not Dream and has been unfairly harassed and fat-shamed on social media. However, the internet continues to persist with these claims.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far