Mizkif slams toxic Minecraft stans for fat-shaming Dream after alleged face leak

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo went on a rant against Minecraft fans who were fat-shaming YouTuber Clay “Dream,” after an alleged face reveal.

The Minecraft YouTuber was initially accused of “enabling” racism among his community. A detailed Twitter thread that talked about past incidents of alleged racism and jokes that use AAVE (African American Vernacular Language) and "demonizing rap music" was also posted.

Dream initially refuted the claims and said that he does not support anyone who is “anti-black.” Regardless, the situation got worse when some Twitter users began to post random people’s pictures online and claimed that it was Dream.

Dream eventually apologized for previously using a suggestive slur, and posted a thread of “black content creators” to show support. Mizkif was under the impression that people were fat-shaming the real Dream and went on a rant in support of the Minecraft YouTuber.

#dream THIS IS THE TYPE OF BULLSHIT I CANT STAND!!

First of all, how you found this has me questioning you as a person cause wtf. Second of all, you’re doxxing and publicly shaming someone because of their physical appearance. Third of all, this is why Dream won’t face reveal. pic.twitter.com/ux2Ohai90m — quartzx (@peytonl_indsey) June 10, 2021

Mizkif goes on rant against Twitter users “fat-shaming” Dream over alleged face-reveal

21-year old Minecraft YouTuber Dream initially came under scrutiny for his use of AAVE and a racist joke he had made. Additionally, the Twitter thread posted by user “@teenofdenials” alleged that Dream’s community had been “anti-black” for years - something the content creator has refused to be held accountable for until now.

There is literally no way this is Dream. This is his supposed leak face reveal, but unless he hired a motherfucking actor for the Beast Rewind ain't no fucking way. This dude looks chill btw, ain't fat-shaming him, but the two don't add up pic.twitter.com/b2j4HriJ06 — JO3 (@JO3_TTV) June 9, 2021

Dream had allegedly responded to a black person who criticized him for his misuse of AAVE and “demonizing rap music” in the following manner. The overall controversy led to the hashtag “#DREAM_OUT” trending on Twitter.

However, the YouTuber was eventually “fat-shamed” after some viewers began posting a random person’s photograph online and claimed that it was Dream. For more information about the controversy, the following article can be read.

#DREAM_OUT Please, for the love of god, hold. your. creators. accountable. Dream has been a shit person for so long and y'all continue to gaslight and harass the communities he has affected just because he plays some damn block games. (1/?) pic.twitter.com/TFJdgRCOm1 — Kirith0t (@Kirith0tt) June 9, 2021

@dreamwastaken you are a fucking white man. you are WHITE. you have continuously avoided taking accountability for your fanbase and your racism for so fucking long. be a genuine content creator for once and recognize your privilege and make a PUBLIC apology. — jackson (@teenofdenials) June 9, 2021

lets talk about how absolutely bullshit this dm is considering this is the same dream that made this joke pic.twitter.com/0Cgd665fWj — jackson (@teenofdenials) June 9, 2021

Dream responded to the toxicity by accusing viewers of “fabricating the screenshot.” He called out the abuse and the harassment on his private Twitter account.

He eventually responded to the initial accusations and apologized for using a slightly suggestive “slur.” He also said that he does not support racists or any “anti-minority” sentiments, and said that people who do are not welcome in his community.

Regardless, when Mizkif saw a Twitter post fat-shaming the person who was alleged to be Dream, he went on an angry rant:

“You literally watch him be a box, for five hours straight, for 200,000 viewers. Are you f***ing serious? You guys portrayed him as this, this is not his doing, you portrayed him as this m*****f****r. And just because you don’t find him attractive? I actually don’t believe that. Those kids are the worst people ever man.”

Mizkif was visibly angry, and said that Dream was being fat-shamed just because people did not find him “attractive.” Regardless, as Dream himself pointed out, it is not a real picture of the YouTuber, as he has, until now, maintained his anonymity.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod