Mizkif slams toxic Minecraft stans for fat-shaming Dream after alleged face leak

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo went on a rant against Minecraft fans who were fat-shaming YouTuber Clay “Dream,” after an alleged face reveal.
The Minecraft YouTuber was initially accused of “enabling” racism among his community. A detailed Twitter thread that talked about past incidents of alleged racism and jokes that use AAVE (African American Vernacular Language) and "demonizing rap music" was also posted.
Dream initially refuted the claims and said that he does not support anyone who is “anti-black.” Regardless, the situation got worse when some Twitter users began to post random people’s pictures online and claimed that it was Dream.
Dream eventually apologized for previously using a suggestive slur, and posted a thread of “black content creators” to show support. Mizkif was under the impression that people were fat-shaming the real Dream and went on a rant in support of the Minecraft YouTuber.
Mizkif goes on rant against Twitter users “fat-shaming” Dream over alleged face-reveal
21-year old Minecraft YouTuber Dream initially came under scrutiny for his use of AAVE and a racist joke he had made. Additionally, the Twitter thread posted by user “@teenofdenials” alleged that Dream’s community had been “anti-black” for years - something the content creator has refused to be held accountable for until now.
Dream had allegedly responded to a black person who criticized him for his misuse of AAVE and “demonizing rap music” in the following manner. The overall controversy led to the hashtag “#DREAM_OUT” trending on Twitter.
However, the YouTuber was eventually “fat-shamed” after some viewers began posting a random person’s photograph online and claimed that it was Dream. For more information about the controversy, the following article can be read.
Dream responded to the toxicity by accusing viewers of “fabricating the screenshot.” He called out the abuse and the harassment on his private Twitter account.
He eventually responded to the initial accusations and apologized for using a slightly suggestive “slur.” He also said that he does not support racists or any “anti-minority” sentiments, and said that people who do are not welcome in his community.
Regardless, when Mizkif saw a Twitter post fat-shaming the person who was alleged to be Dream, he went on an angry rant:
“You literally watch him be a box, for five hours straight, for 200,000 viewers. Are you f***ing serious? You guys portrayed him as this, this is not his doing, you portrayed him as this m*****f****r. And just because you don’t find him attractive? I actually don’t believe that. Those kids are the worst people ever man.”
Mizkif was visibly angry, and said that Dream was being fat-shamed just because people did not find him “attractive.” Regardless, as Dream himself pointed out, it is not a real picture of the YouTuber, as he has, until now, maintained his anonymity.