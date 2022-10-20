On October 20, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" stated that he would be reducing his streaming hours after making a comeback, following the recent controversy.

While discussing his future streaming schedule, Mizkif clarified that he was "okay" and that his fanbase did not have to worry about him. He spoke about his regular five-day schedule and claimed that he would not be able to stream "as much."

The One True King co-founder said:

"I basically want to say this, I kind of want to not stream as much as I am. I think me streaming as much as I have, which has been five days a week, I know you're going to be like, 'Stop Miz, it's nothing.' I can't take it. I'm not..."

Mizkif explains why he plans on streaming less hours

At the 22-minute mark of his October 20 broadcast, Matthew discussed not wanting to stream as much. However, he also clarified that he will not be taking a hiatus from livestreaming:

"I don't know. Just, yeah. I just want to stream less. I'm not saying I'm going to take off, just want to stream less. I think that's probably the best bet. It's probably streaming less hours, you know?"

Mizkif explained that he could not afford to take a break since he "had a lot of employees," and did not want them to lose their jobs:

"You guys say, 'Why don't you just take off?' Chat, I have a lot of employees and I don't want them to lose their jobs. I mean, that is a huge factor. I have a lot of people that rely on me. That's jobs. It's not as simple as me walking away and no one has a problem. You know what I mean?"

Timestamp: 00:22:15

The Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that he would not fire his employees on a whim:

"And you'll be like, 'Just don't pay them.' All right. 'Hey guys, didn't do anything wrong. There goes your f***ing pay!' No, I'm not like that. So yeah."

Mizkif added that he was "okay" and that viewers didn't need to worry about him:

"I'll probably stream a little bit less. Don't think I'm that bad though. I think people are trying to like, I'm okay. Don't worry about me, chat. I'm perfectly okay. I'm basically going to Emiru's stream hours, yes. That's really it. I'll be okay."

The conversation on the topic concluded with Mizkif saying that he needed to take care of his "mental decision":

"I just think I came back kind of like, five days a week, back to normal, everything's perfectly fine. It was stupid...It's too much for me right now. So I'm just going to chill. Right. Relax, chill, slowly ease into it. Life goes on...For now, I just have to take care of my mental decision and I think that's important."

Fans react to Mizkif's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that it was going to take Mizkif a while to "recover":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's address (Image via Timmiy/YouTube)

Mizkif took a short break from livestreaming last month when fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee revealed that the former tried to downplay the s*xual harassment charges against his roommate CrazySlick.

