"I did a welfare check on her" - Alinity gives an update on Amouranth’s wellbeing after Twitch streamer accuses husband of threatening her

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" recently took to her Twitch channel to talk about fellow Twitch content creator Kaitlyn "Amouranth's" situation.

Alinity stated that she attempted to contact Amouranth. However, she was unable to reach her. She then decided to carry out a "welfare check," but claimed that the police did not disclose any information.

Natalia updated the streaming community by stating:

"The police can't tell me anything about whether or not she's okay, and that's literally all I can do."

Alinity talks about requesting a welfare check on Amouranth

On October 16, Amouranth went viral on the internet after she revealed she had a husband. The content creator also had a telephonic conversation with him on stream.

She ended up breaking down and crying during the broadcast after her husband allegedly threatened to "kill her dogs" and told her that he would "burn all of their money" on cryptocurrency.

During the October 17 livestream on Natalia's Twitch channel, the content creator talked about her friend's harrowing experience and provided an update to fans.

She made it clear that she would only disclose one thing regarding Amourath's situation:

"Okay, so, just like, I'm just going to say one thing, and that's all I'm going to say. That's all I'm going to say. All I'm going to say is the following."



Alinity stated that she got concerned for Amouranth after watching a clip from her stream go viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. She then tried to connect with her but was unable to get in touch. This prompted her to do a "welfare check" on the latter:

"So um, all I'll say is that I woke up this morning, and I saw the stuff on LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), and I got a little concerned about Amo. I tried reaching her out, and I couldn't reach her out. So I did a welfare check on her."

The discussion continued with Alinity stating that police officials "can't say" anything to her regarding Amouranth's situation, and that was the only thing she could discuss on stream. She added:

"I would like to hear from her. I would really like that. That's it. That's really... anyway. Yeah, just a little worried. I hope that she's okay. Yeah. So, yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's update on Amouranth

Natalia's update was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread accrued more than 731 fan comments. Redditor u/litbacond4 stated that they previously viewed Amouranth as a "workaholic," however, the reality of the situation appears to be "much darker":

Another Redditor lauded Alinity for going the extra mile to check in on Amouranth:

One Reddit user claimed that they were "very close" to Amouranth's friends. They stated that they had "full faith" that the Twitch streamer was "at least physically safe":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Alinity is a partnered Twitch streamer who began her career on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in November 2016. She currently has 1,477,360 followers and averages more than 6,100 concurrent viewers per stream.

