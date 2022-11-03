"It made me physically cringe" - Sodapoppin reacts to xQc kissing Twitch streamer nyyxxii on stream

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" provided his take on a viral moment featuring Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" kissing fellow content creator nyyxxii on stream.

Sodapoppin claimed that the streamers getting intimate on their broadcast made him "cringe," and recalled doing something similar 10 years ago. He stated:

"I got like, Sheri flashbacks and it made me physically cringe! Like, I call a lot of things cringe, but like, I mean, this actually made me cringe."

Sodapoppin does not understand why streamers "make out with someone on stream"

During the livestream on November 3, viewers requested that the One True King (OTK) co-owner take a look at the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He responded by saying that the prevelance of the numerous clips featuring the controversy between xQc and his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" was "too much":

"LSF (LivestreamFail)? Yeah, I saw something that went on with xQc and some girl. But it's like, there was something else. Oh yeah! Even like, the xQc and Adept drama, I look at one clip, but then I see like, 18 more, and I actually get like, too much. And I don't bother watching any of it, because it's too much!"

A few moments later, Sodapoppin started browsing the streamer-focused forum and noticed xQc's kiss with nyyxxii was the top post:

The Austin, Texas-based content creator then provided his take on the viral clip and claimed that it made him "cringe." He remarked:

"But I did look at the clip of some- I don't know who the f**k this girl is. Why are you making out with someone on stream?"

He went on to say that he was reminded of a previous incident involving someone named Sheri, which made him "physically cringe." Some viewers claimed that the streamer had previously done something similar. Sodapoppin then exclaimed:

"I don't like, why are you making out with someone on stream?! 'You did it 10 years ago.' I know! I was 18! I was a child and it was cringe! It was a full decade!"

The reaction concluded with the 28-year-old content creator asserting:

"Stop making out on stream. It's weird. That's how I feel when I watched it. Oh, this is going to be a while! 'You're 32, old man.' I might as well be. I'll literally die soon. 'They had the butterfly, Soda!' Go spend those butterflies off-stream! Like, get the f**k off the camera, man! Maybe I'm an a**hole."

Timestamp: 00:13:58

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat showcased a variety of reactions, with numerous community members agreeing with Sodapoppin's take. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take on the viral clip (Image via Sodapoppin/Twitch)

Chance is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch. He is a World of Warcraft enthusiast who also likes to play competitive multiplayer games. He currently has 8,820,142 followers, and averages more than 16k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes