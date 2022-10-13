"I actually feel so bad" - Sodapoppin reflects on a viral TwitchCon 2022 moment 

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" returned from TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and hosted a livestream on October 12. Before starting to play games, the streamer spent some time recalling his TwitchCon experience and shared some stories.

Sodapoppin provided an in-depth explanation for the viral TwitchCon 2022 clip in which he commented about not wanting to be present at the streamer convention.

After watching the clip with his audience, the Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that he felt bad for making the statement:

"I did this to him. How do you bounce off that comment? 'I don't want to be here.' I'm so... I actually feel so bad."

Sodapoppin comments on a statement he made about not wanting to be at TwitchCon 2022

On October 9, Chance participated in an IRL Twitch Rivals event alongside his best friend Nick "Nmplol." The streamers were interviewed following the conclusion of the event.

When the Twitch Rivals host asked Sodapoppin for his opinions on the competition, the streamer remarked that he and Nmplol did not want to be at TwitchCon 2022:

"I mean, I think he just feels bad, you know? Me and Nick don't really want to be here. So, we're just doing the utmost we can."

Three days later, Chance reviewed the aforementioned clip at the 13-minute mark of his stream. The World of Warcraft gamer burst out laughing and spoke about the previous interactions he had with the Twitch Rivals hosts:

"Okay. Here's all. F**k. I don't know who this is, but I recognize his fac.e And I remember we had like a Twitch Rivals in Vegas, and that was a lot of fun. And I had a long conversation with him and the girl that's up there. And it was just me and them, and we're just hanging out talking."

Sodapoppin recalled the two hosts complimenting him and stated:

"And they're like, 'Yeah, we really love having you up there, Chance. Because it's like, you know, it's really stressful being up here, trying to keep the conversation going, and you got to like keep the vibes good, you know. You got to run a good show, and it's really hard to, you know, bounce off of people sometimes. But you, Chance, like, you give us stuff. You're funny.'"

(Timestamp: 00:13:48)

The One True King co-owner mentioned the hosts saying that they "loved casting" for him:

"I remember they threw so many compliments at me. It made me feel so good. It made me feel so like, 'Yeah, you're funny. Like, you're getting angry, you're into it. You're throwing in energy, and you're just such a... god, you're so f***ing... I love casting for you, man.'"

Sodapoppin reflected on his TwitchCon 2022 antics and said that he felt bad for making the "I don't want to be here" comment.

The Twitch streamer concluded by mentioning that Nmplol "saved" the interview, and that the latter was his PR person.

Fans react to the streamer's statement

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the discussion thread accrued more than 45 fan reactions. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Sodapoppin is a well-known personality in the streaming sphere, having started broadcasting on Twitch when the platform was known as Justin.tv. He currently has 8,816.786 followers and averages more than 20.2k viewers per stream.

