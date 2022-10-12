"Circle j*rk of insecure corrupt losers" - Trainwreckstv slams TwitchCon 2022 attendees for being abusive and disrespectful

On October 12, Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a viral clip that showcased a TwitchCon 2022 San Diego security personnel talking about the audience at the streamer convention.

In his tweet, Trainwreckstv alleged that TwitchCon consists of "insecure corrupt losers" who are trying to relive their high school years. He added that the "good guys" on the platform are "greedy" individuals who stay behind closed doors.

The streamer's tweet read:

Twitch streamer Trainwreck comments on TwitchCon audiences (Image via Twitter)

Which viral clip did Trainwreckstv react to?

On October 11, Twitch streamer Jay "jaystreazy" hosted an IRL stream at the San Diego Convention Center, during which he had a brief conversation with a female security personnel at TwitchCon, who said she was glad that the streamer convention was finally over.

She added that the attendees at the event "verbally abused" the security staff:

"This is TwitchCon, and they're moving out. Thank god. It was... these people that come to this thing, so verbally abused us. Oh yeah, they were terrible."

She further claimed that the TwitchCon 2022 attendees did not have "any social skills," and accused them of hurling insults at the officials:

"It like, they don't have any social skills. Since when you tell them, 'I'm sorry you cannot go up and down the escalator', and they're like, 'Why not?', and I'm like, 'Aren't you going to get killed?' and they just cussed us out."

The conversation with the security personnel concluded with her mentioning that the attendees mostly comprised of a younger demographic:

"The staff was great. Yeah, just, they (attendees) were climbing on stuff, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' It was a (younger) crowd. These two were pretty young, and I said, 'You treat your mother's house like this?', and were like, 'Bleh.'"

Fans agree with Trainwreckstv's criticism of TwitchCon audiences

Earlier today, GUARD Hunter shared the aforementioned Twitch clip on Twitter, where it gained a lot of traction:

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Security at TwitchCon called the people who attended



- verbally abusive

- entitled

- lacking social skills



They said “thank god” it’s over Security at TwitchCon called the people who attended - verbally abusive- entitled- lacking social skills They said “thank god” it’s over https://t.co/loCnHeJocw

Trainwreckstv replied to Hunter's post, saying that the streamer convention mainly comprises of a group of "insecure corrupt losers." The streamer's strong tweet was liked by thousands of fans, with some streaming community members agreeing with Tyler's take:

Dani @Danizeh @Trainwreckstv @HUN2R Couldn't have said it any better and yet there's people who give these streamers tons of money it's crazy lol @Trainwreckstv @HUN2R Couldn't have said it any better and yet there's people who give these streamers tons of money it's crazy lol

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared an update on his Twitter handle:

Jake Lucky shares Trainwrecks' tweet (Image via Twitter)

He followed up by sharing an old tweet by Trainwreckstv, in which the latter had asked Twitch content creators if they would take $100 million to leave the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. His October 4 social media post read:

"Would you take 100M to leave Twitch when all they do is spit in your face while backing some of the industry's biggest snakes?"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This also comes weeks after he called out Twitch for backing some of the industry’s “biggest snakes” This also comes weeks after he called out Twitch for backing some of the industry’s “biggest snakes” https://t.co/p2qibXpetS

Here are some relevant fan reactions from the conversation thread:

Ty @Ty2J_ @JakeSucky @HUN2R People that grew up with internet and smartphones don’t know how to communicate in real life. I try asking workers how their day is going and the conversation goes way different depending on their age @JakeSucky @HUN2R People that grew up with internet and smartphones don’t know how to communicate in real life. I try asking workers how their day is going and the conversation goes way different depending on their age

Trivial @TheTrivialLight @JakeSucky @HUN2R That's how I see rich influencers from NA and EU, so it seems to be true @JakeSucky @HUN2R That's how I see rich influencers from NA and EU, so it seems to be true

ビクター @Vicc301 @JakeSucky @HUN2R He's not wrong, but he would've never vented this out if he could still gamble. @JakeSucky @HUN2R He's not wrong, but he would've never vented this out if he could still gamble.

Dictating @DlCTATING @JakeSucky @HUN2R The majority of influencers or "celebrities" are exactly like he described, Twitch streamers aren't any different @JakeSucky @HUN2R The majority of influencers or "celebrities" are exactly like he described, Twitch streamers aren't any different

Trainwreckstv is one of the most prominent personalities in the Twitch sphere, and is primarily known for being a slot and gambling content creator. He started his online career in 2016, and currently has 2,097,663 followers on his Twitch channel.

