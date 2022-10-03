"Dream's a cute kid": Trainwreckstv calls out people criticizing Dream's appearance

On October 3, Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to Twitter to voice his opinions on people criticizing the Minecraft star and content creator Clay "Dream's" face reveal.

Trainwreckstv called out the online community by posting a strongly worded tweet. He stated that he likes to stay "in his own lane," but cannot stand people who berate a person for how they look. He also said:

"Dream's a cute kid, he could easily pull your dream crush."

Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv shares his thoughts on people criticizing Dream's face reveal (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Trainwreckstv's take on people criticizing Dream's appearance

Trainwreckstv's most recent tweet gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, attracting more than 233 fan reactions within a few hours.

Several community members lauded the slots-and-gambling streamer's take:

One Twitter user commended Dream by saying that millions of fans will continue watching his content and that it was his choice to "show himself" to the internet.

ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗ♰░oʇᴉɹq░llǝɔuɐᴚ░♰👑 @rancellbrito Dreams makes content and will continue to make content that is watched by millions. It's his choice to show himself. @dream Good job dude @Trainwreckstv Anyways. What matters is what is in people's heart. ❤️

Some followers stated that Dream was a "handsome" and a 'good-looking guy'.

Erick @ERICKMERCS_ @Trainwreckstv 100% Dream is Handsome af not gonna lie

Twitter user @RK9OCE provided a plausible explanation on why Dream was getting backlash for showcasing his identity.

RK9 @RK9OCE @Trainwreckstv I think people were annoyed at how long it was dragged out and milked but that doesn't mean you go make fun of them once they have done so. Looks like he went through an amazing weight loss journey before it too, good on him

RJ 🦍 @RJ_Chelsea_ @RK9OCE @Trainwreckstv Regardless of whatever he wants to do why's it even matter what the person looks like on a real note? I don't know the guy but ain't nothing wrong with anyone looking like anything, but there's something wrong for people making fun and not showing themselves.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Leia @EtanaFeya @Trainwreckstv I don't know what people expects, he's just a kid who plays Minecraft. Why are they expecting a supermodel? Look at other minecrafters they are all nerds!

synysterdax @jeremybenton27 @Trainwreckstv I just thought he was attention seeking making content creators do the fake shock face when he FaceTimed them

Marc @McMarc1993

mix of jealousy and uncontrolled puberty aggression

sadly, kids do be like that

Marc @McMarc1993

@Trainwreckstv they're 14 mix of jealousy and uncontrolled puberty aggression

sadly, kids do be like that

just worried for the guy, he seems to take things to heart a lot.

ANTH @OriginalANTH @Trainwreckstv It's crazy man. Unbelievable with how people are acting just bc it's online and no consequences:/

ANTH @OriginalANTH @Trainwreckstv It’s crazy man. Unbelievable with how people are acting just bc it’s online and no consequences:/ @Trainwreckstv It’s crazy man. Unbelievable with how people are acting just bc it’s online and no consequences:/

Some bits from Dream's face reveal

Earlier today, Dream uploaded a five-minute-long video titled "hi, I'm Dream.," during which he finally showcased his face. After teasing his audience for a minute, the Minecraft sensation introduced himself and took off his signature mask, saying:

"Hi, it feels so awkward, talking to a camera for the first time. Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me, you may have not. Maybe you clicked on this video just out of pure curiosity, and you don't care who I am. But now, you've seen my face, and so obviously, you know who I am, and I'm just so cool. I don't know."

Dream explained why he decided to reveal his face, stating:

"It's because of George (GeorgeNotFound). He's my best friend. He's been in the UK, trying to get a visa to come to America, to come move here, and to move in with me and Sapanp, who've been living together. If you've seen my other videos, Manhunt, so on, you've met them. If not, then you should. They're awesome."

As expected, the face-reveal video went viral on YouTube. It has garnered more than 11.4 million views with 1.5 million likes at the time of writing.

