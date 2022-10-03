"Dream's a cute kid": Trainwreckstv calls out people criticizing Dream's appearance

On October 3, Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to Twitter to voice his opinions on people criticizing the Minecraft star and content creator Clay "Dream's" face reveal.
Trainwreckstv called out the online community by posting a strongly worded tweet. He stated that he likes to stay "in his own lane," but cannot stand people who berate a person for how they look. He also said:
"Dream's a cute kid, he could easily pull your dream crush."
Fans react to Trainwreckstv's take on people criticizing Dream's appearance
Trainwreckstv's most recent tweet gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, attracting more than 233 fan reactions within a few hours.
Several community members lauded the slots-and-gambling streamer's take:
One Twitter user commended Dream by saying that millions of fans will continue watching his content and that it was his choice to "show himself" to the internet.
Some followers stated that Dream was a "handsome" and a 'good-looking guy'.
Twitter user @RK9OCE provided a plausible explanation on why Dream was getting backlash for showcasing his identity.
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Some bits from Dream's face reveal
Earlier today, Dream uploaded a five-minute-long video titled "hi, I'm Dream.," during which he finally showcased his face. After teasing his audience for a minute, the Minecraft sensation introduced himself and took off his signature mask, saying:
"Hi, it feels so awkward, talking to a camera for the first time. Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me, you may have not. Maybe you clicked on this video just out of pure curiosity, and you don't care who I am. But now, you've seen my face, and so obviously, you know who I am, and I'm just so cool. I don't know."
Dream explained why he decided to reveal his face, stating:
"It's because of George (GeorgeNotFound). He's my best friend. He's been in the UK, trying to get a visa to come to America, to come move here, and to move in with me and Sapanp, who've been living together. If you've seen my other videos, Manhunt, so on, you've met them. If not, then you should. They're awesome."
As expected, the face-reveal video went viral on YouTube. It has garnered more than 11.4 million views with 1.5 million likes at the time of writing.
