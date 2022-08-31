“Put a voice changer on” - Trainwreckstv goes off on TikTok users who use text-to-speech in their videos

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam has shared some strong opinions about TikTok users who use the infamous text-to-speech tool in their videos.

The content creator mocked the way text-to-speech videos iterate content, adding that people who are self-conscious about their voice should "put on a voice changer." He said:

"TikTok trends somehow. Some f***ing, godd*mn weirdos. You know what I mean? Insecure about their own voices, have to do one of those things, 'My dog went to the store today, and he did this!'... Like bro, just use your own f***ing voice at this point. Put a voice changer on. Okay? We don't to hear f***ing Siri's cousin talking. You understand that?"

Trainwreckstv claims he deleted TikTok after getting annoyed by text-to-speech videos

Trainwreckstv further stated that he deleted TikTok a couple of years ago after claiming that he didn't want to hear "Siri's cousin talking":

"When I heard that, I exited. I deleted the app. This was like, two years ago. Like, what the f**k you want from me?"

He cynically mimicked the way text-to-speech presented its content on the short-video sharing platform once more and said:

"'I walked into the house, and my dog did this!', Holy s**t, bro! No, shot! Like, holy f**k! What more, like, what more anonymity do you want? You already have no profile picture, right? You already have six burner accounts, okay?"

The minute-long clip ended with Trainwreckstv reiterating that TikTok users should "just use their own voice":

"Your own computer doesn't even recognize your face id! It says, 'Who the f**k you are', and now you want to put on a f***ing... Siri's second cousin's brother's voice on your f***ing TikTok? Just use your f***ing voice!"

Fans react to the streamer's opinions

Trainwrecktv's clip made an appearance on streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. More than a dozen fans were in the conversation thread, and some lauded the streamer's take on TikTok's text-to-speech tool:

Others stated that not installing the TikTok application was the "best decision":

One Redditor speculated that individuals who don't speak English fluently utilize the text-to-speech tool:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Fans on Reddit provide their take on the comments made by the Twitch streamer (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Trainwreckstv is primarily a Just Chatting and slots/gambling streamer. He started his online career in 2016 and quickly rose to prominence. He currently has 2,066,348 followers and averages more than 30K viewers per stream.

The Iranian-origin American streamer is also an avid gamer. He has played many popular titles like World of Warcraft, Among Us, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone on stream.

