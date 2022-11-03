Popular streamer Felix "xQc's" dating life has been a key topic of discussion around the Twitch streaming community following his dramatic breakup with fellow streamer Sammy "Adept," which included on-stream arguments, a debate around who should keep the streamer's $300,000 McLaren, and an incident where Adept and a friend visited his house in the middle of the night.

It seems as if the former Overwatch pro has moved on and is already seeing someone else. On last night's stream, he had English Twitch streamer nyyxxii over at his house. The two talked and interacted via chat on the stream before sharing a kiss in front of the audience. The moment has since been clipped and spread across social media.

Although the duo discussed their relationship status during the stream, the viral clip still fueled speculation about whether they were officially dating and the extent of their new relationship.

Is xQc dating fellow streamer nyyxxii?

The streamer's previous on-and-off relationship with Adept ended publicly at the beginning of September. The streamer couple's breakup aired out on stream for viewers to watch as they engaged in an on-stream argument where many details were shared. During the argument, xQc brought up Adept's issues with his brother and said he felt like he was put in an uncomfortable position where he was forced to choose between his partner and his family.

"I had to make a choice. I was cornered into choosing family and Sammy. Unfortunately, what happened was I chose family. I don't know, it was my fault."

The drama seemed to die down partly due to larger controversies on Twitch, including the incident involving Sliker as well as Mizkif. However, things began to pick up again earlier this week when Adept showed up at xQc's house with a friend. She appeared on his stream briefly, sparking rumors that the two were back together, which he quickly denied. Although initially saying she stopped by because her friend needed to use the bathroom, an argument started before the two left his house.

Days after quieting rumors that he was dating Adept again, xQc invited fellow Twitch streamer nyyxxii to his house. Her arrival seemed to take him by surprise, as he was still streaming and she apparently came in earlier than he was expecting. He decided to have her pull up a chair and join him for the stream.

The former Overwatch pro was playing the recently released Overwatch 2 alongside Damon "Apply," another retired pro player. When nyyxxii arrived during the stream, he took a break from the game to talk with her as they shared the news that they were in a relationship, as well as details about their first date. Apply seemed happy for the new couple, joking that he was becoming "parasocial."

"Oh my god, I'm becoming parasocial by the minute. This is f****** bad."

He met nyyxxii on a speed dating stream in early October with Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, featuring her and numerous other women. Apparently, the two kept in contact, eventually meeting up and dating in person.

Although xQc stated that he didn't plan to have her show up while he was streaming, he took the opportunity to make their relationship public. This included the multiple kisses they shared on camera.

While they may have only been seeing each other for a few weeks, xQc and nyyxxii have made it abundantly clear that they are officially dating.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes