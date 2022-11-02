Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" recently fought back against rumors that he was seeing ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" after she appeared at his house on a stream. Now, on his most recent stream, the Juicer's actions have become the talk of the town.

English Twitch streamer nyyxxii appeared at xQc's house while he was streaming Overwatch 2. They chatted on stream for a bit, sharing a kiss in front of the camera before she left.

He was on a Discord call with fellow retired Overwatch pro, Damon "Apply", who was duo queueing with the Juicer. Apply told him to end the stream, implying he should go be with nyxxii, but he refused in favor of grinding more competitive matches.

He said:

"No, we gotta play some games. I'm on the grindset."

Twitch streamer nyyxxii appeared in xQc's room live on stream

Much has been made about the Twitch streamer's very public breakup with ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Adept. Fans of the Juicer have kept tabs on each new chapter of the breakup as it unfolds, including a messy public argument on stream, discussion on who should keep the streamer's expensive McLaren sports car, and an incident where Adept recently showed up at his house with one of her friends.

Although the Juicer may not get his expensive car back, as Adept recently confirmed it was registered in her name, he may have already found a new girlfriend.

Twitch streamer nyyxxii appeared in his room on his latest stream, and the two chatted for a while before sharing a kiss in front of his viewers. The Twitch chat lit up following the kiss between the duo.

Before the kiss, xQc was playing some competitive matches of Overwatch 2, duo queueing with fellow retired Overwatch pro player Apply. Apply repeatedly encouraged him to end the stream and leave the room with nyyxxii by saying:

"End the stream. If you keep streaming, I will fight you."

The Juicer refused to stop streaming, saying he would rather grind out some more competitive matches of Overwatch. Nyyxxii went back into the room to look for her phone, kissing xQc once more before leaving again. He continued to play Overwatch on stream for the next six hours.

Although it is not known how serious the relationship between xQc and nyyxxii is just yet, as they have not been dating for very long, it does seem that the Juicer has moved on from his breakup with Adept.

