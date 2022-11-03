Who is nyyxxii? Twitch streamer goes viral after kissing xQc on stream

Twitch streamer nyyxxii made headlines on November 2 after she made a surprise appearance on Twitch star Felix "xQc's" broadcast and got intimate with him live on stream.

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the streamer's career, some of her most popular clips, and the streaming community's reaction after she went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Who is nyyxxii? Exploring the Twitch streamer's career

Nyyxxii created her Twitch channel on October 19, 2017. After beginning her career on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2020, she received a Twitch partnership on January 29, 2021.

The 22-year-old British personality currently has 311,181 followers and averages 546 concurrent viewers per stream. She is primarily a Just Chatting streamer, having spent more than 770 hours broadcasting under the category.

She is also an avid cosplayer and has dressed up as Marvel's Gwen Stacy, Harry Potter, Pennywise from It, and many more:

NYYXXII @nyyxxii Okay I have a Gwen Stacy suit, here you go Okay I have a Gwen Stacy suit, here you go https://t.co/cui5IM7DAu

The content creator experienced a massive popularity boost at the start of 2021. She went from 75 average viewers and 1.1k followers in December 2020 to more than 1,105 concurrent viewers and a phenomenal 134k followers gain.

Nyyxxii has played 58 different games on her channel, including titles like Phasmophobia, Among Us, Alien: Isolation, Detroit: Become Human, Just Dance 2020, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, to name a few.

A brief overview of the British streamer's Twitch channel statistics (Image via TwitchTracker)

Clips that made the streamer go viral and how the streaming community reacted

1) Streamer kisses xQc on livestream

On November 2, the Twitch personality made a surprise appearance on xQc's livestream.

The clip in which she kissed the former Overwatch pro was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread received 11.9k upvotes. At the time of writing, the Twitch clip amassed 458,492 views.

With over 1.5k streaming community members commenting on the viral clip, one Redditor claimed that xQc's "new season premiere" with nyyxxii was crazy:

Another Redditor commented that the Twitch streamer was the "first ballot hall of fame clip farmer":

Several fans expressed their sentiments and said:

2) Streamer's sleep stream gets interrupted by a text-to-speech donation

The Twitch streamer hosted a sleep stream last year. A moment from her broadcast went viral after she was abruptly awakened by a text-to-speech donation message.

As a result, she cursed the donor instantly and tried to figure out who they were. The viewer's interruption was successful, with Nyyxxii spending the rest of her time trying to determine who had woken her up.

The YouTube clip currently has 391,480 views, and more than 9,100 community members liked it.

