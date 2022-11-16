"Am I a bad person?" - xQc claims he had to freeze his credit cards in midst of Adept controversy

Twitch star Felix "xQc" made headlines once more after a new controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" went viral.

On November 15, xQc mentioned that he had frozen his credit card in the midst of a recent drama involving his ex while reacting to a top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He stated:

"I mean, dude, I've frozen my credit cards. Dude, I don't know what to... it's... I mean, am I a bad person?"

xQc talks about freezing his credit cards after a new controversy goes viral

The streaming moment gained a lot of traction yesterday on the streamer-focused subreddit. It showed Felix reacting to an image of his McLaren 720S Spider that Adept had allegedly shared:

On November 16, the former Overwatch pro returned to his subreddit and discovered that the aforementioned YouTube video had been shared on the forum.

xQc confirmed that the credit cards had been frozen. However, the Twitch star chose not to reveal any further details about the situation and stated:

"I'm going to be honest. I already had frozen one of them because... I'm done. I'm done. You know what? I'm not even going to f***ing this s**t. F**k it! You know what? I'm not even fighting it anymore. I'm done fighting it."

Timestamp: 01:11:44

The French-Canadian personality stated that he was "done defending" and did not want to be the situation's "neutral/positive" force:

"I'm done defending. I'm done being f***ing... you know what? I'm done being the f***ing neutral/positive f***ing force. Okay? It's never been me. It'll never be me. Okay? I tried to do my best in all situations, dude. I'm done being the f***ing; I'm over it! I'm over it, sorry. Okay, yeah. I did that. I don't give a f**k!"

The brief discussion concluded with xQc using a gaming analogy and saying:

"I don't want to become a DPS (damage per second). Okay? I just want to be playing the game, whatever role. Okay? But right now, I need a healer. I pick a healer and heal myself. I'm good on my own right now."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit accrued more than 50 fan reactions, with one Redditor wondering if Adept had used Felix's credit card:

Another community member suggested that the streamer hire a "bunch of lawyers" to wrap up the debacle:

Fans on the streamer subreddit providing their take on Felix's viral clips (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For more context, Adept made an unexpected appearance on xQc's broadcast on November 1 and kissed him on the neck. Felix addressed the community after the moment gained traction, stating that he was not back with his ex-girlfriend.

The next day, on November 2, a new drama broke out, in which Adept stated that Felix's McLaren 720S Spider was registered in her name, implying that she owns the supercar.

xQc debunked the rumors, claiming that he was still the vehicle's owner and that it was being transferred to his name.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes