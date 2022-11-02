"We’re still not complete trashy people" - xQc debunks speculation about Adept ‘owning’ his McLaren 720s Spider

On November 2, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" provided an explanation for a recent controversy involving him and his former girlfriend Sammy "Adept."

Earlier, Adept claimed that Felix's McLaren 720s Spider was registered in her name, hinting that the supercar legally belonged to her. After the clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, members of the streaming community speculated that Adept "technically owns" xQc's car.

The French-Canadian personality debunked the aforementioned speculations earlier today, confirming that the vehicle was still his and that it was being transferred to him:

"And even though we seem to have problems, whatever, okay? We're still, like, not complete trashy people. Okay? In that way."

xQc talks about his McLaren 720s Spider, confirms that the car belongs to him and that it's being transferred

Felix was browsing the streamer-focused subreddit at the 14-minute mark of his broadcast. He then stumbled upon a clip featuring fellow Twitch streamer Zoil, poking fun at him by suggesting that the only thing that was "jacked recently" was the streamer's $300,000 McLaren.

The former Overwatch pro decided to put an end to the speculation and stated:

"What the f**k is wrong with this guy? Okay, okay, okay. Okay, listen. Guys, good one! Good one, dude! Okay? I get it, it's a joke. But, chat listen. Guys, listen. Every time there's a thing that happens, okay? On the internet, okay? Doesn't matter how hard I fight the joke or the meme. If people believe something, I'm not going to convince them otherwise. Okay?"

xQc stated that he did not wish for people to get insulted for any reason and revealed that he still owned the McLaren 720s Spider:

"But the truth is, okay? In reality, I don't want people to get s**t or to get f***ing insults for no reason. Okay? The way this works, okay? The way this works, let me tell you. Wait, wait! Let me debunk this bulls**t! Okay? The thing is, that the car is mine, right?"

Timestamp: 00:14:46

He explained that Adept shared ownership of the vehicle because she had a valid license at the time:

"The car is being transferred to me, okay? And it's fine! It's like, even if things pop off and go crazy, it's still mine! Like, my name is on the car. Do you guys not get it? Like, the reason why she is a co-owner, is that she had license so that it'd be registered. So it can be driven around. Does that make sense? Like, the car has to be registered with somebody. So, yeah, the title and registrant. Yes! My name is on the title. The title is mine."

xQc continued the conversation by stating that he did not have a garage at his current residence and that he could not drive the supercar alone:

"I'm going to be honest with you guys, okay? I don't have a garage here and I can't drive alone. Okay? So the car, with the kind of car it is, right? It's just easier and safer than it stays in her garage. Right? So yeah, there's somethings that I could've gotten it out. Got it the f**k out of there. But it's not like a problem."

Fans react to the streamer talking about his supercar

xQc's update was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread has already received more than 95 fan comments. Redditor u/airflair suggested that people create backstories "in their heads," noting that the public is unaware of what is happening in the streamer's personal life:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is currently the fourth-most famous Twitch streamer, making him one of the platform's most influential personalities. He has 11,312,239 followers and averages more than 69k viewers per stream.

