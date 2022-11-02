"It was a heart-breaking choice" - Twitch streamer QTCinderella leaves TSM, explains why

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" took to Twitter on November 2, 2022, to announce that she's no longer part of Team SoloMid (TSM).

In a five-part Twitter update, the streamer said she was "thrilled at the opportunity" to join the esports organization and had turned down "even more lucrative options."

If you have watched me over the years you know that TSM was my dream. I was thrilled at the opportunity to join and even turned down other, more lucrative options to make that dream come true. Sadly they signed Erobb so I had to leave. Wanted to announce I am no longer on @TSM If you have watched me over the years you know that TSM was my dream. I was thrilled at the opportunity to join and even turned down other, more lucrative options to make that dream come true. Sadly they signed Erobb so I had to leave. Wanted to announce I am no longer on @TSM If you have watched me over the years you know that TSM was my dream. I was thrilled at the opportunity to join and even turned down other, more lucrative options to make that dream come true. Sadly they signed Erobb so I had to leave.

After jokingly saying that she left TSM after fellow streamer Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Robbins Jr. joined, QTCinderella stated that the decision was "heartbreaking" but was the "right one" for her. She revealed:

"I did still leave TSM though. It was a heartbreaking choice but the right one for me."

QTCinderella @qtcinderella I did still leave TSM though. It was a heartbreaking choice but the right one for me. I need an Org that will help make my dreams become reality. So cheers to TSM and I have exciting things to tell you all soon I did still leave TSM though. It was a heartbreaking choice but the right one for me. I need an Org that will help make my dreams become reality. So cheers to TSM and I have exciting things to tell you all soon 👀

QTCinderella claims joining TSM made her realize that one should "never meet your heroes"

QTCinderella shared a screenshot of a recent Reddit comment that detailed her experience as a member of Team SoloMid. She claimed that after joining the American esports organization, she learned that one should never meet their heroes:

"I wanted to explain more here because I am just like all of you. I've loved TSM for years, the only team I've ever cheered for, the only merch I ever bought, and the only games I showed up to. Sadly, after joining, I learned that you should "never meet your heroes."

The Los Angeles-based content creator revealed that "no one cared to support, congratulate, or encourage" her after she created the Streamer Awards and got in touch with TSM:

"When I created the Streamer Awards, TSM was the first group of people I messaged and no one cared. No one cared to support. No one cared to congratulate. No one cared to encourage. This was supposed to be my TEAM. This was the pattern whenever I came up with ideas."

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Posting this here too for anyone that cares. Big shout out to @KallasDominic who joined this year, I genuinely believe he will help make TSM what they used to be and I can't wait to see it <3 Posting this here too for anyone that cares. Big shout out to @KallasDominic who joined this year, I genuinely believe he will help make TSM what they used to be and I can't wait to see it <3 https://t.co/1kirq5YlZT

QTCinderella then described a "devastating" experience that served as the "ultimate factor" in her decision to leave TSM. She revealed that she developed a content strategy for the entire organization, which was approved up until the day she was supposed to sign:

"Then when my contract was up for re-negotiation, I came up with an entire content plan for the ENTIRE ORG, that was green-lit until the day I was supposed to sign. It was devastating. But was the ultimate factor that made me decide I needed to walk away."

The Reddit comment concluded with her saying:

"There are a lot of great people at the company now and I do believe they can do something great. But I just really need a TEAM. So I had to choose to leave. I will still be a fan, like the rest of you. And I remain optimistic that TSM can make us all proud again."

Fans react to the announcement

QTCinderella's announcement gained a lot of traction on Twitter, as more than 144 community members joined the reaction thread. Here's what they had to say:

astolfito @albertlozano10 @qtcinderella @TSM I mean maybe sound strange but i think that @KOI would be a great match, they are used to run this type of events (I mean Ibai does events too) and with the merge with @Rogue they need fanbase from outside Spain but idk @qtcinderella @TSM I mean maybe sound strange but i think that @KOI would be a great match, they are used to run this type of events (I mean Ibai does events too) and with the merge with @Rogue they need fanbase from outside Spain but idk

pete @atpetedodd @qtcinderella @TSM From the outside I could never figure out what TSM was doing for you. It seemed like you were still on your own for all of your events. @qtcinderella @TSM From the outside I could never figure out what TSM was doing for you. It seemed like you were still on your own for all of your events.

jansenma @jansenma07 @qtcinderella @TSM You should start your own content team!? I know resources will be scarce. But I'm sure you'll gain a lot of sponsors and support quickly. There's a lot of talented freelance producers, directors, editors etc. that I know will jump on the opportunity! @qtcinderella @TSM You should start your own content team!? I know resources will be scarce. But I'm sure you'll gain a lot of sponsors and support quickly. There's a lot of talented freelance producers, directors, editors etc. that I know will jump on the opportunity!

QTCinderella is a well-known personality in the streaming sphere. She started her Twitch career in 2018 and currently has more than 802k followers on her channel.

QTCinderella is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who has also played popular games like League of Legends, Super Mario 64, Rust, The Sims 4, and Marbles on stream.

