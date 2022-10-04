Tyler1 unhappy with League of Legends pre-season 2023 changes, claims it’s "dumbing down the game"

On October 4, League of Legends Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" glanced through the upcoming changes planned for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) pre-season 2023, and provided his thoughts.

Tyler1 wasn't too happy with some of the changes that have impacted jungling, vision systems, loadouts, and recommendation systems while claiming that the aforementioned changes would be "dumbing down the game."

The Missouri native also stated that he did not like how the new Avatar Smites and Jungle Pets worked. He sarcastically asked if the blog post announcing the changes was an "April Fool's joke."

Tyler1 shares his thoughts on League of Legends' pre-season 2023 preview

During the initial moments of the October 23 broadcast, Tyler took the opportunity to read out the upcoming changes planned for pre-season 2023. After learning about Avatar Smites, Jungle Pets, and some of its mechanics, the Twitch sensation said:

"I don't like this. I don't like this at all. It almost feels like it's a troll post, almost. It's like a, 'April Fools, got ya!' I don't like it."

He then moved on to reading about how Leashing Range Indicators worked, and how this feature will help new junglers play the role more efficiently. The streamer was taken aback by this change and remarked:

"Really? You're adding... bro, we're really dumbing this s**t down, aren't we? You know what this reminds me of? Back in the day there weren't Dragon or Rift (Scuttler) timers. You got to time it yourself. But nowadays, there's a third-party program that times everything. It times Raptor camps, your Raptor camps, I mean whatever."

Timestamp: 00:17:18

The streamer felt that Riot Games was "really dumbing" the game down after noting that junglers will be given a recommended path for traversing across Summoner's Rift:

"Really? Recommended path. We're really dumbing this s**t down, huh? Like, jungle wasn't easy enough, as it was, huh? I know it has the lowest pick rate, it's different from being in the role, that's why. So if you put time in top, you're not going to understand jungle. You put time in mid, you're not going to understand jungle. You put time in top, you learn about laning and all that. But jungle is unique."

After reading about the updated Vision System and how enemy ward timers can enable players to keep track of every single ward on the map, Tyler1 stated:

"Holy s**t, we're really just taking down any basic skill. I mean, I guess the hardest thing to learn, but if you do; an enemy has warded ping that you saw them place, it'll count down the timer perfectly. I mean again, I guess it's just so you don't have (voice) comms. Because what you would have to do is, 'Yo, that s**t expires in 60 seconds', whatever. So it makes it easier."

Tyler1 continued the discussion by claiming that these changes were "stupifying" the competitive game:

"It is dumbing down. this is dumbing down the game. All these changes are really stupifying the game."

Fans react to Tyler1's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured more than 38 fan reactions, wherein some viewers suggested incorporating new changes only for unranked games.

Others claimed that Riot Games is trying to turn League of Legends into its mobile counterpart, Wild Rift:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to League of Legends Preseason 2023 preview (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming sphere, having started his online career in 2016.

Aside from primarily playing League of Legends, the Twitch streamer has also played other popular titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Z1: Battle Royale, Overwatch, and Dark Souls 3.

