“My heart hurt when I yelled” - Tyler1 talks about his heart condition and gives a health update

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" addressed his heart condition and provided a health update.

Tyler1 revealed that he went for a heart checkup because his partner Macaiyla was concerned about his health. The Twitch sensation recalled experiencing heart pain in 2016:

"You guys remember a while ago. You guys are like new friends. Like, a long time ago, I went to the doctor because my heart hurt when I yelled. I don't know if you guys remember that. It was like 2016. So, I couldn't yell for like a month. Remember?"

Tyler1 talks about his heart condition and shares a positive update

Tyler1 hosted a nine-hour livestream earlier today, and at the four-minute mark, he mentioned going to the doctor for a heart checkup. He stated that his girlfriend was concerned about him:

"Bro, I went to the... So I had like a heart checkup because Kayla's been a little bit worried about my heart. I have like sleep apnea. Like I get anxiety. I have stress. I yell a lot. Blah, blah, blah."

The content described a previous incident in which he experienced heart pain after yelling. He was then advised to stop yelling for a month. Tyler revealed that he pulled a muscle, and it "just had to recover":

"Anyway, it turned out I pulled a muscle or something. So it just had to recover."

He then talked about a recent visit to the doctor, mentioning that the latter reported that his heart was in "prime condition":

"So I went to the doctor today for a heart checkup. Yeah, bro. This guy pretty much said this, 'Your heart is in prime condition. That might be the best heart I've ever seen. Blood pressure, perfect. You are the peak of the human race.' I swear to god. Actually... Ask Kayla! He literally said that word-for-word."

Tyler1 stated that he was "built different" and that he was a "genetic freak":

"And this was the second evaluation because Kayla didn't believe the first guy. So we went to the second one, and he said the same thing. I mean, yes, it's hard to imagine, but Big T, look what you eat. But Big T this, but Big T that. I'm f***ing built different! Actually! I'm a genetic freak, bro!"

The Twitch streamer talked about his sleep apnea and mentioned that the doctor had advised him to stop lifting and/or lose weight:

"Then there's a little bit. Then they said about my sleep apnea, he said I should stop lifting and/or lose weight. He said. I have a sleep apnea machine, so whatever."

Tyler1 added that the doctor also suggested cardio:

"And then, he suggested I do cardio. Bro! I listened, I told him, I said, 'Listen, bro! Number one, watch how you're speaking to me. Boy! You have this easy a** job.' Then I said, 'Bro, I did cardio every Wednesday before I pulled my hamstring.' I used to do it. But he said for me to start doing cardio or take walks out in the sun. It's like a stress reliever. That's what he said."

Fans react to Tyler1's health update

The YouTube comments section featured more than 80 fan reactions, with one viewer stating that muscular tension near the heart was closely associated with stress:

Tyler1 is one of the most well-known League of Legends streamers on Twitch. He has played and streamed Riot's MOBA for more than 10,400 hours on his channel. Tyler currently has 5,059,628 followers and averages more than 16k viewers per stream.

