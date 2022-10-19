"He kind of got c***ed"- Mizkif claims Erobb221 joining TSM was not a good decision

Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" provided his take on fellow Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" joining prominent Esports organization TeamSolo Mid (TSM) during the October 19 livestream.

The discussion started when Mizkif wanted to share some "bad news" with Twitch streamer Russel. Matthew followed up by claiming that Erobb221 doesn't "realize" what content creators were offered after they joined an Esports orgnization.

After speculating that TSM paid the afflilated streamers based on their ad revenue and the customized Twitch deal, Mizkif said:

"So Erobb kind of got c***ed. So yeah, Erobb kind of got c***ed, I'll be honest with you, because now they're giving a crazy ad incentives, and now you've just joined TSM. So you kind of got f***ked."

Mizkif explains why he thinks Erobb221 joining TSM was not a good decision

Twitch broadcaster Russel made a surprise appearance during the starting moments of Mizkif's October 19 broadcast. Following the exchange of greetings, Matthew said:

"Russ, we have some bad news. First of all, did you see Erobb joined; you see Erobb join TSM? Do you think they'll let me join TSM?"

Russel jokingly mentioned that the professional Esports organization was "definitely looking" for any creator to include in their roster. He said:

"Yeah, I mean dude, they're definitely looking for any creator, obviously. I mean, you can tell, they're looking for any creator at all."

Timestamp: 00:20:39

The Austin, Texas-based personality then explained why he thought Erobb221 joining TeamSolo Mid was a bad decision. He said:

"You know what's funny about Erobb joining TSM? That I don't think Erobb realized when he joined. So chat, TSM like, when he joined their kind of org, I don't know how the contract works. But basically, like, they kind of pay you based on your ads, and they kind of of like, get their own Twitch deal."

Mizkif recalled several prominent streaming figures talking about the Amazon-owned platform's new Ad Incentive Program, and claimed that Erobb221 will not be getting the updated incentives, since he is now a part of TSM:

"So Erobb, like you know how everyone's talking about those ad incentive s**ts. Erobb doesn't get that because Erobb's on TSM."

Russel was taken aback by the claim and remarked that he would rather run advertisements on his Twitch channel than join a professional organization:

"Wait, really? Damn! That's why I didn't join honestly. I would rather take the ads than join an org. So, just like, f**k that."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured more than 17 fan reactions. While one viewer claimed that Mizkif "has made more mistakes," another community member stated that they were "glad Erobb didn't join OTK":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take on Erobb221 joining TSM (Images via Finest Twitch Clips/YouTube)

TSM FTX @TSM

🪨 We just signed the BIGGEST ALPHA on Twitch. We just signed the BIGGEST ALPHA on Twitch.💪 🪨 https://t.co/N5PZP91DEi

TeamSolo Mid's official Twitter handle announced Erobb221 joining the Esports organization on October 17. The minute-long video featured the streamer and his brother Tyler "Tyler1" engaging in light-hearted and humorous banter.

