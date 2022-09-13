Twitch streamer Erobb221 reveals he’s been banned for 30 days for threatening to beat up a viewer at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Robbins Jr. took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he has been banned from the platform for 30 days. He also revealed that the decision was made because he threatened to beat up a viewer at TwitchCon.

The streaming community was taken aback when Erobb221 was unexpectedly banned from Twitch on September 8, 2022. He was taking part in S**tCamp 2022 at the time.

Initially, the streamer, commonly referred to as Erobb, did not provide an explanation for the ban.

However, he took to Twitter today to let his fans know that he had spoken with Twitch management about the situation:

Eric @Erobb221 Just got word from Twitch that my ban is for 30 days.. will see you guys on the 9th. Just got word from Twitch that my ban is for 30 days.. will see you guys on the 9th. https://t.co/WQ6N7XhWoo

He then revealed the reason for his month-long Twitch ban:

Eric @Erobb221 Was banned for threatening to beat up a viewer at twitch con Was banned for threatening to beat up a viewer at twitch con

Streaming community reacts to Erobb221's 30-day Twitch ban

Erobb221's first-ever Twitch ban last week baffled the streaming community. Fans were curious about the streamer's status after automated Twitter account StreamerBans reported the news.

Twitter user @CommanderRoot confirmed that Erobb was still a partnered streamer. However, his ban was categorized as "ToS (Terms of Service) indefinite":

It was later confirmed that the streamer was due to serve a month-long ban.

Erobb's latest statement drew a lot of attention, with over 270 fans and streaming personalities offering their opinions under the tweet.

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig expressed surprise and called the ban "insane":

Controversial Twitch content creator Dimitri "Greekgodx" had the following to say:

One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" joked that Erobb should appear on his stream "randomly" to get him banned so that they can go fishing:

Mizkif @REALMizkif @Erobb221 come on my stream randomly this month and get me banned well go fishing @Erobb221 come on my stream randomly this month and get me banned well go fishing

OTK member Nick "Nmplol" recalled instances when Twitch banned different content creators:

Nicky Polom @nmplol



7 for sex



0 for view botting for years no one noticing getting in the top 100 on twitch and becoming an owner of the best streaming org in the world.



Life really isn’t fair is it? @Erobb221 30 days for a joke.7 for sex0 for view botting for years no one noticing getting in the top 100 on twitch and becoming an owner of the best streaming org in the world.Life really isn’t fair is it? @Erobb221 30 days for a joke.7 for sex 0 for view botting for years no one noticing getting in the top 100 on twitch and becoming an owner of the best streaming org in the world.Life really isn’t fair is it?

Twitch content creator Russel commented:

RUSSEL @TwitchRussel @Erobb221 I’m really sorry to hear that man, if you need anything let me know… except money @Erobb221 I’m really sorry to hear that man, if you need anything let me know… except money

Numerous fans also reacted to the update on Twitter. Some even suggested that Erobb should stream on YouTube Gaming:

Erobb's Twitch ban update was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became the top post on the forum.

One Redditor suggested that he should stream on YouTube:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Erobb221 is a well-known personality in the streaming world. He began his online career in 2017 and has amassed more than 402k followers on his channel.

Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, Erobb221 is also an avid gamer. He regularly collaborates with OTK members and has played many popular games on stream. These include Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto 5, League of Legends, and Mario Kart 8.

