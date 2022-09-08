Twitch streamer Erobb221 gets banned for the first time on Twitch

American streamer Eric "Erobb221" has been suspended from Twitch for the first time in his livestreaming career. News of the streamer getting banned from the purple platform broke out through the Twitter account Streamer Bans, a bot account dedicated to tracking creators receiving suspensions from Twitch.

Eric is popular for associating with One True King members and fellow streamers in LA. He is also the brother of the popular yet controversial streamer, Tyler1. Tyler is no stranger to getting suspensions from Twitch and has been banned on multiple occasions, including from Riot Games' MOBA title League of Legends, for allegedly being toxic and passing on hateful comments.

While Eric is not as animated on streams as his older brother, his September 8 ban has surprised many in the community. Although the reason for the suspension remains unknown, Eric hasn't responded to the situation until now.

Why has Erobb221 been banned from Twitch?

The streamer's suspension from the site was still a mystery at the time of writing. One can assume that more will be known after the 26-year-old makes a statement regarding the whole affair. Erobb221's official Twitch page is currently unavailable due to the ban. It reads:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

This piece of news has been shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which has garnered a lot of discussion within the community. Here are some of the possible theories put forth by the fans:

This user shared a Streamable link to a video clip of Erobb221 in an undressed state:

Although the Amazon-owned platform prohibits streamers from being shirtless, especially in a sexually suggestive manner, the regulations regarding men being bare-chested are murky.

Some fans speculated that Eric could be banned due to hateful or TOS-violating comments made in his chat:

Some of the theories were also jesting at the streamer's ban. This user made fun of him for having a botched up haircut:

According to another Reddit user, Eric was banned for impersonating his brother:

Fans have also shared their thoughts on his participation in the ongoing Sh*tcamp, organized by fellow streamer QTCinderella. The Sh*tcamp is an event where multiple creators gather under the same roof to create content and participate in challenges.

If a streamer is banned for violating TOS, then they are usually not allowed to be present in other streams on Twitch.

Fans are still scratching their heads at the sudden nature of the ban and are equally interested to hear Erobb221's take on it. The popular IRL and gaming content creator has over 400K followers on his channel and would like to get back to streaming as soon as possible.

Edited by R. Elahi