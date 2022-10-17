What is Twitch Ads Incentive Program? Popular Twitch streamers call out the platform's new feature

Twitch has released its Ads Incentive Program, a new project that involves revenue generation. However, the recent update was met with severe scrutiny from major creators across the purple platform. For those unaware, Twitch's Ads Incentive Program urges content creators to run more ads; the more ads they include in their stream, the more they earn. Although the update does allow streamers to earn more money, the negatively impacted viewing experience has not been taken into account.

Based on the reactions, the Twitch community has not responded kindly to the update. Various content creators such as Zack "Asmongold", UK streamer Anita "SweetAnita", and Distortion2 have expressed their disregard for the latest update.

Twitch Ads Incentive Program leaves the community disgruntled

As stated earlier, the Twitch Ads Incentive Program has been a poor experience for many within the community. It is unsurprising that the streamers themselves do not want their viewers to have an inadequate viewing experience.

The update came on the back of Twitch dropping the 70/30 revenue split. In September, the purple platform decided to chalk out a 50/50 revenue split (between streamers and Twitch) for major streamers. This update was met with equal scrutiny due to the lack of financial incentives that the creators were receiving.

A few weeks after the 50/50 revenue split update, Twitch has now released their Twitch Ads Incentive Program. The Amazon-owned platform now offers streamers more money when they run ads that run for 5 to 8 minutes per hour.

With the recent update receiving significant flak after its arrival, let's look at the reactions from a few relevant streamers. Starting off, Asmongold was clearly not impressed by the latest update. He took to his Twitter account to state that the new program will "kill" channels.

Zack @Asmongold By incentivizing 8+ minutes of ads/hr, Twitch is effectively paying streamers to kill their channel and ultimately the website



Also--don't be surprised when this becomes the norm, the amount of money being offered is life-changing for almost anyone By incentivizing 8+ minutes of ads/hr, Twitch is effectively paying streamers to kill their channel and ultimately the websiteAlso--don't be surprised when this becomes the norm, the amount of money being offered is life-changing for almost anyone

UK streamer SweetAnita decided to share screenshots of her revenue income by comparing her earnings with and without the Ads Incentive Program. According to the 32-year-old creator, she made $3 less while running more ads. She posted:

Sweet Anita @sweetanita My ads incentive offer vs what I usually earn from ads in a month. Twitch is offering to pay me less than usual for MORE ads. Make it make sense. My ads incentive offer vs what I usually earn from ads in a month. Twitch is offering to pay me less than usual for MORE ads. Make it make sense. https://t.co/ClGkbvWlKM

Following this, the controversial revenue system was commented upon by another major streamer, Distortion2. The American content creator took to his social media channels to reveal that Twitch was offering him only an additional $10 to run two extra minutes of ad time. Here's what he had to say:

Distortion2 🕐 Elden Ring DLC @Distortion_2 I guess everyone is posting these so why not. $10 Extra for 2 extra minutes of ads per hour. Thanks Twitch lmao I guess everyone is posting these so why not. $10 Extra for 2 extra minutes of ads per hour. Thanks Twitch lmao https://t.co/PQ8jiTRFrD

A Twitch partner named meowmoonified shared her thoughts on the new Ads Incentive system. She has openly refused to accept the offer because of the unsavory viewing experience that it will bring to her viewers.

Twitch partner meowmoonified rejects the new policy (Image via Twitter)

Judging from the numerous responses to the latest Ads Incentive Program, the update seems to be a major flop within the community. It remains to be seen if Twitch will respond by making any further adjustments.

Poll : 0 votes