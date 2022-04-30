"You're just unbearable": Sweet Anita roasts a misogynist viewer

Sweet Anita, a Twitch partner with Tourette’s Syndrome, absolutely blasted one of her viewers in a recent stream. The streamer is often open to talking about whatever topic that is brought up, but a viewer of her stream said that women only care about money, and that they don’t care about love.

The streamer was not going to just let that comment go, and roasted the viewer for his views on women and love.

“Um, no, Richard, I hate to break it to you, but you’re just unbearable.”

Sweet Anita does not hold back at giving a viewer the facts

In a stream filled with talk of love, relationships, and physical romance, one viewer decided to put their two cents in and said that women only care about money and not love, and that’s the lesson they’ve learned in life.

Are there women and men alike who look at the world that way? Naturally, Sweet Anita was not going to let him get away with such a bold generalization.

“If that’s the conclusion you’ve come to, then the only women who will tolerate you are the ones you pay to be there.”

While that does sound incredibly harsh, the streamer made it pretty clear it’s not just a roast. She explained what she meant to the viewer.

“You see, it’s a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, when you generalize women, as all s*x workers just grubbing for money. You see, if you generalize women, the good ones will not like you.”

The streamer offered a bit of help with her roast, trying to get the viewer to see where their line of thinking went wrong. She also warned him what the future would hold if he kept up that particularly misogynistic line of thought.

“And the only ones who will tolerate you will be the ones who have something to gain from you, that isn’t your personality. Because obviously, you get spurned by one person and generalize an entire group of people by that one example.”

Anita said that his way of thinking was wrong, because every group of people have bad people among them. She highlighted men, saying that there are some truly awful examples.Men, women, people in general, according to the streamer, have bad specimens among them. She admonished him about this line of thinking, finding it immature.

"Like, come on dude. You can be more mature than that. If you're over 18, you're way too old to be thinking that way."

She compared the viewer's opinion to that of modern rappers, who she says often call women gold-diggers. But that isn't true in her eyes. Instead, those people degrade women, so the only ones that stick around have something to gain from said rappers.

"So the only people who will stick around are the ones who you pay to. It's not that they're all after your money, it's literally that you have to pay women to tolerate you when you're that sexist."

Sweet Anita ended the thought by saying she hoped that the viewer would take her words to heart, because he'd likely just wind up lonely otherwise. She said she doesn't want that to happen to the viewer. While she did roast the viewer, she did ultimately offer some useful advice.

Reddit discusses generalization between the genders

Sweet Anita’s roast of that Twitch viewer was a necessary thing to say because she wasn’t simply being mean for the sake of it. It’s an important message to get out there, and many supported what she had to say.

One Reddit user said it was so much more than a roast that Richard was absolutely demolished by the streamer.

Some agreed that generalization is an awful way to live one’s life, though it does lead to some comical responses.

Another valid point was made, that generalization is the basis of racism, by generalizing a group of people based on opinions or falsehoods.

While many did agree with Anita, it did lead to a discussion about women and men who generalize others. One user said that both genders do this, and it broke into an interesting bit of debate.

This take from Anita led to a discussion on generalizing between the genders

Some users figured the comment was bait to get a reply out of the streamer and felt like it had worked.

One user expected this clip to just be another one of Sweet Anita’s ticks from Tourette’s, but it turned out to be a take they agreed with.

The streamer’s take on generalization is one that several people agreed with, even if they do not always agree with her takes on other topics. But one thing was clear, Sweet Anita gave this viewer the facts for his choice of words and roasted him for it.

