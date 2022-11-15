"A ridiculous, slanderous lie" - HasanAbi responds to Twitch streamer Lavlune's s*xual abuse allegations

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" made headlines after fellow Twitch streamer Lavlune accused Hasan of s*xual abuse.

It all started on Twitch streamer ChudLogic's channel on Monday (November 14) when he showcased a Discord message from Lavlune alleging:

"I think Hasan's outrage against everything is really funny because he slept with my friend when she was like, 17 and he was 24."

The following day, on Tuesday (November 15), HasanAbi provided his take on the situation. He claimed that due to the serious nature of the accusations, the person could get sued. He remarked:

"The accusations are insane. But also on top of that give... not for me to f***ing talk here, but given who the person is, the accusations are so psychotic that it would make mainstream f***ing news! And this person would probably, again get sued for a lot of money. Not by me, by the way. For making this s**t up!"

HasanAbi shares his thoughts on Twitch streamer Lavlune's s*xual abuse allegations

The discussion on the topic started during the starting moments of Hasan's November 15 broadcast.

Upon reading a few comments shared by Twitch viewers, the Turkish-American personality stated that the accusations are an "atrocious lie":

"This was such a f***ing ridiculous thing to say. Such a ridiculous, slanderous lie. That like, most of my people who are obsessed with like, 's***ting' on me, that 'allegedly had nukes,' or whatever. Literally didn't even touch it! Because they knew it is such an objectively like, incorrect falsehood. Okay? That they didn't even want to f***ing get sued for slander! That's an atrocious f***ing lie, dude!"

HasanAbi then referred to the allegations as "wack" and stated:

"And it's like, people are thinking it's now, too. That's the other part. Bro, I was 25. Like, what the f**k; or like, 24. Like, what the f**k are you talking about? I don't even know. It was so f***ing long ago. And we are still friends. That s**t is so wack, dude!

Hasan's attention was drawn to the viewer's message, who asked the streamer why he was even addressing the situation. Hasan replied:

"Because there's people in this chat that are going to come in, all f***ing day long, and go crazy over it. Okay? That's why."

Timestamp: 00:19:47

The discussion continued with HasanAbi saying that he would not be addressing the issue anymore:

"It's still an insane f***ing take. Which by the way, I will not be addressing any further. Like, I'm not going to; I talked to the person, she was like, very upset, that this psycho f***ing came out, and was like, making insane; like, because I'll just say it like this."

The 31-year-old Twitch streamer then went on to say that the accusations were so "insane" that it might get mainstream media attention.

After implying that the individual could get sued, HasanAbi added:

"'Oh, we just massaged the numbers a little bit, you know what I mean?' I was like, 'How f***ked up is that?!' You're really going to f***ing turn around and act like; you're just going to weaponize this s**t? You're going to make this s**t up?"

Hasan continued:

"What a psychotic, insane f***ing thing to do! I wasn't even going to cover this, until later. I wasn't even going to get in on this until later. But of course! I have so many sick freaks out there, who want to use s**t like this!"

Fans react to HasanAbi's statement

HasanAbi's statement was a top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread amassed 2.4k upvotes and more than 420 fan reactions. Here’s a sample of some relevant fan reactions:

HasanAbi is one of the most prominent Just Chatting content creators on Twitch. He currently has 2,277,257 followers and averages more than 32.5k viewers per stream.

