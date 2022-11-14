"Common MrBeast W" - Fans react as MrBeast shares doing 10,000 acts of kindness on World Kindness Day

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter on November 14 to reveal a new philanthropic endeavor for the occasion of World Kindness Day. MrBeast disclosed that he performed 10,000 random acts of kindness and shared a four-minute video on his alternate YouTube channel, Beast Philanthropy.

youtu.be/qDeeJukyuXY To celebrate world kindness day we did 10,000 acts of kindness :D To celebrate world kindness day we did 10,000 acts of kindness :Dyoutu.be/qDeeJukyuXY

The tweet quickly went viral as over 857 community members joined the conversation thread. Many fans lauded the Kansas-native for his efforts, with the TikToker and YouTuber @Pinchify saying:

Fans react as MrBeast shares doing 10,000 acts of kindness

The reaction thread received a lot of attention, with many fans sharing heartfelt messages. One Twitter user recalled following the YouTuber before he had 100,000 followers and expressed delight at seeing how popular and well-known Jimmy's channel has become:

-Steel_Wulf0- @_steel_wulfO_ @MrBeast Alot of people are commenting for money which is understandable. But I've been following you since before 100k followers and it's really awsome to see your channel grow so much! @MrBeast Alot of people are commenting for money which is understandable. But I've been following you since before 100k followers and it's really awsome to see your channel grow so much!

Another user congratulated MrBeast for spreading kindness:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Hailey Forcier @HaileyForcier1 @MrBeast I love you so much Mr Beast!! You’re an amazing human being! @MrBeast I love you so much Mr Beast!! You’re an amazing human being!

What did MrBeast do on World Kindness Day?

Jimmy further explained his charitable endeavors in a video, titled "I Did 10,000 Random Acts of Kindness for World Kindness Day," and stated:

"In honor of World Kindness Day, Kind Stacks provided 100,000 Kind Bars. Which inspired us to do 10,000 acts of kindness in the next 48 hours."

MrBeast revealed his collaboration with Google.org at the one-minute mark. He organized his signature challenge, which involved setting up a 30-minute timer to see how many food boxes Google.org volunteers could pack.

The YouTuber went on to explain:

"Google.org is setting up to help 34 million Americans who struggle with food security. Each family will get enough food to last them for two weeks. Our current record for the most boxes packed is 1,000 boxes in three hours. Google packed 1,000 boxes in half the time. That's enough food for over 6,000 meals!"

He continued further by stating that Google.org had partnered with Feeding America and donated $250,000 to a local food bank:

"Google.org has created a resource to help people searching for food support and they're partnering with Feeding America to provide 50 million meals across the country. As a part of that, they donated $250,000 to our local food bank, which will help supply hundreds of thousands of meals."

As the four-minute video came to a close, the 24-year-old revealed that his team was unable to complete 10,000 random acts of kindness within the 48-hour deadline. He rallied his community, requesting them to do something nice for someone else.

For more context, Jimmy announced the opening of a food bank in 2021 to kick off his philanthropic venture called Beast Philanthrophy. Since its inception, the charity has donated 2,888,986 pounds of food and served over 1.9 million meals.

