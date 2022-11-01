"It’s worse for you overall" - HasanAbi explains why he won’t switch to streaming on YouTube Gaming

On November 1, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" discussed the possibility of switching to YouTube Gaming and claimed that there was "no chance" he would make the transition.

HasanAbi then explained that YouTube's community features were inferior to competitors and that viewers didn't understand the experience would be "worse overall." He stated:

'You dumb motherf***kers don't understand it. Like, it’s worse for you overall. It is a worse experience for you overall!"

HasanAbi claims YouTube Gaming's chat moderation and experience is "worse overall"

Hasan discussed the prevalence of advertisements on Twitch during his November 1 stream. A few moments later, the political commentator's attention was drawn to a viewer asking if there was "no chance" he would ever make the shift to YouTube. Hasan replied:

"No man! No. There is no chance I will go to YouTube. YouTube's; like, Ludwig has talked about this already. YouTube's community functionality is not there yet. Okay?"

He followed up by claiming that it would be an "overall worse" experience for the viewers, and that they did not understand it.

Timestamp: 00:18:59

The Turkish-American personality continued the discussion by asserting that YouTube Gaming's chat culture and moderation was "worse." He added that there was no "actual sense of community" and that "there's nothing" on the red platform:

"I want to; I would go, but it's worse for you overall. The moderation is worse overall, the chat culture is worse overall. There's no f****ing actual sense of community overall. Like, you say go to YouTube, but there's nothing there! At the time. For the time."

Hasan then stated that if the chat culture on YouTube Gaming was better, then he would "experiment":

"If YouTube's chat culture was better, then I would experiment. I would do it."

After a brief pause, HasanAbi read a message by another viewer claiming that the streamer saying "no chance" surrenders negotiating power:

"Dont say theres no chance, that surrenders negotiating power."

The 31-year-old content creator replied:

"Like, it's yet another instance where, you know, chat is chirping. They think they are providing a good solution, when that solution that they're providing hurts them."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Several viewers present in the Twitch chat agreed with the streamer's sentiments, with one viewer claiming that the YouTube Gaming chat is "nothing but bots":

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take on YouTube Gaming (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

HasanAbi is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch and started livestreaming on the platform in 2018.

Aside from primarily being a Just Chatting content creator, Hasan often collaborates with other streamers and has played popular games such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Rust, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Among Us.

