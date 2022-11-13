"This dude is my number one fan!" - HasanAbi responds to Trainwrecktv’s claims of Twitch paying more to streamers like him and Pokimane 

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to a viral clip from fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's most recent broadcast.

In the clip, slots and gambling streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" claimed that certain well-known content creators, such as HasanAbi and Imane "Pokimane," are paid more by Twitch as compared to others.

HasanAbi was taken aback after hearing the statement and responded by saying:

"How much is rent? It's free, man! It's f***ing free! This dude is my number one fan! It is crazy!

HasanAbi astonished to hear Trainwreckstv's claims that he and Pokimane are getting paid more by Twitch

A clip from Kai Cenat's stream went viral yesterday on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Trainwreckstv claimed that Twitch "takes more care" of specific streamers such as HasanAbi and Pokimane. He stated:

“And they’re only going to take care of streamers like Hasan and Pokimane, right? So what you need to do, turn around, ‘Nah, f**k you, we’re bigger than both of them times f**king 10, we have communities much more loyal. So either take care of us like that, or we’re f**king dippin, we’re going multistream, or take our business elsewhere.’ That’s the way you need to go about it.”

The Iranian-American content creator went on to say that he "knows for a fact" that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform has streamers "on contract worth more" than Kai Cenat and Adin Ross:

"I know for a fact, for a fact, that they are on contracts worth more than you. I’m telling you right now, you have no idea how absolutely, I’m telling you bro. Listen, there’s a reason why these c**k suckers don’t want me in a position, 30k viewers or higher.”

The following day, on November 13, Hasan reacted to the aforementioned clip. Upon hearing his and Pokimane's name come up, the 31-year-old stated:

"I don't know why this man can't stop saying my name and Pokimane's name, like, every stream, it feels like. Every time! I don't understand it! I don't know what the reason is. I mean, I kind of- I have an idea on what the reason might be. But like, I don't know, why like..."

Following this, Hasan sarcastically suggested that Trainwreckstv was his number one fan. He then provided his views on Kai Cenat and Adin Ross, saying that both bring a unique audience to the platform, and that they are invaluable:

"So, the part he's like, talking, and especially about like, Kai and Adin, is like, they're both gigantic streamers. Not only are they both gigantic streamers, they bring a unique and new audience of normies on the platform. They are invaluable. They're also, especially Kai, great entertainers, okay?"

Timestamp: 00:37:55

HasanAbi agreed with Trainwreckstv on Twitch needing to do more to keep Kai Cenat and Adin Ross on the platform:

"So he's (Trainwreckstv) right about the fact that Twitch should be doing a lot to make sure that they're on the platform. Okay? To keep them on the platform. Like, Kai is engaging, he's entertaining, he's great. Adin is... Adin. Okay? If Twitch was smart, they would be f***ing, you know, doing everything they can to make sure that they stay on the platform."

Returning to what Trainwreckstv said, HasanAbi joked that Twitch was paying him $100 million:

"Having said all of that, I don't know why Train would be like, 'Dude, but like, f**k Pokimane and f**k Hasan!' That's a wild take! Yeah, Train is actually underselling it. I'm getting paid $100 million. As a matter of fact. Yeah!"

HasanAbi was flabbergasted by Trainwreckstv's statement that he and Pokimane had received a $30 million contract from Twitch, calling the claim "insane":

"There's no shot, he even remotely implied that- there's no f***ing shot he implied that like, myself or Pokimane, and I can't speak for Poki- I don't know what her contract looks like. But there's absolutely 0% chance that he even implied that either of us is getting $30 million! That is insane! If that was the case, why the f**k would any of these streamers move to YouTube? Where even YouTube is not dropping the bag to that degree."

Fans react to HasanAbi's response

The streamer's response once again went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and ended up becoming the top post on the forum. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

HasanAbi is one of the most prominent Just Chatting streamers on Twitch. He started his online career in 2018 and has since gone on to amass more than two million followers on his channel.

