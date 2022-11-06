"That’s not normal" - Pokimane gives a health update, claims she is experiencing 'very odd symptoms'

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to the live streaming platform on November 6 after a six-day hiatus. Before playing Genshin Impact, the streamer provided a health update to the community.

Pokimane admitted that she hasn't been feeling well and that she has been trying to figure out why. The Moroccan-Canadian personality mentioned:

"It's very, very odd symptoms that I'm really, really not used to experiencing. Like me? Headaches? I don't think really get headaches. And like, waking up tired? That's not normal."

Pokimane says doctor-prescribed supplement might be the reason she's not feeling well

At the 19-minute mark of Imane's November 6 broadcast, the OfflineTV co-founder stated that she was "feeling amazing" two weeks ago. Things, however, took a "weird" turn. She said:

"I've been feeling kind of weird recently, and I'm trying to figure out why. Because I was feeling really amazing two weeks ago, and I thought that my issue... was just the travel to New York. But I think I'm realizing that's not it. Also guys, when you're in your 20s, you're not old! You should not be experiencing such symptoms in your 20s. That's not normal! Stop normalizing it!"

Pokimane then speculated that a doctor-prescribed hormone supplement could have been the source of her health problems. She claimed that her symptoms were "very odd," and that she was not used to experiencing them.

Timestamp: 00:19:07

Fans asked the streamer if she experienced having migraines. The 26-year-old replied:

"Like, legit once a year. But recently, yeah. I don't know. Recently I have this like, dull; I had a headache like, four days ago, and I had this. Ever since then, I have this like, dull feeling in my head. Like, if you're going to have caffeine free, but I'm not! Things like that. It's weird."

Pokimane suggested that she discontinue taking the prescribed hormones. She voiced her concerns, saying:

"Yeah, I'm going to stop for a week and see if I feel better. My only concern is like, I looked it up and sometimes if you stopped taking certain hormones like, it's not good. You can go through withdrawl. But I've only been taking it two weeks. So I'm hoping it'll just be fine. Surely it's going to be fine, right?"

Viewers claimed that two weeks was a long time. Pokimane responded by asserting that everything would be fine and added:

"Guys, I've heard of seasonal depression. But I've never ever experienced that. I think I am relatively in tune with my body. Like, I really know it's normal and I know it's not. And I know that this is unlike anything I've experienced before. But also, I'm taking supplements I've never taken before."

Fans react to the streamer's update

Fans present on the streamer's Twitch chat had different reactions, with one community member commenting that the side effects of medications can affect an individual strangely. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's health update (Images via Pokimane/Twitch)

Pokimane is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community, having started her online career in 2016. She currently has more than nine million followers on her channel and averages 17,467 concurrent viewers per stream.

