"So many ignorant comments" - Pokimane calls out people criticizing her for paying for her parents’ retirement

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took to Twitter on October 31 to share a wholesome update, revealing that she had paid for her parents' retirement.
The update went viral on Twitter, as hundreds of thousands of community members reacted to it. However, not all reactions were positive, as some people seemingly criticized the streamer for her efforts.
Pokimane then took to her alternative Twitter account @imane and called out the aforementioned individuals.
She took the opportunity to "do a lil educating" and mentioned that her parents immigrated to Canada when the OfflineTV co-founder was four years old. She added that she was "painfully aware" of the sacrifices her parents made and how much they missed their family and friends back in Morocco. Imane said:
"So many ignorant comments, so I'mma do a lil educating here."
Fans react to Pokimane hitting back at those criticizing her for paying for her parents' retirement
The French-Canadian personality continued the conversation by stating that her parents were happy that their sacrifices allowed the Twitch star and her brother to get a "great education and pursue whatever we wanted."
The address concluded with her mentioning that if she had not immigrated to Canada, then she wouldn't have had the same access to the internet and other facilities that enabled her to "become the content creator she is today":
More than 229 followers replied to Pokimane's community address, with YouTuber Muaaz expressing his surprise and stating that Imane had to explain "anything at all":
Twitch streamer and Apex Legends personality GuhRL concurred with the Los Angeles-based content creator and revealed that her parents are from Syria, who emigrated to Canada a year before she was born:
Twitter user @Tomoyoh_ commented and said that Imane does not "need to explain" herself about the things she does or says:
Another user mentioned that "people will never fully understand the sacrifices immigrants make for their children":
Pokimane is one of the most influential and accomplished content creators in the streaming world, having started her online career in 2016. She became one of the first female streamers on Twitch to amass more than nine million followers on her primary channel.
Imane has also collected numerous accolades over the course of her career. Earlier this year, she was awarded the prestigious Legacy Streamer title at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.
Pokimane is also an avid gamer, and had managed to reach the upper echelons of competitive games such as League of Legends and Valorant.
