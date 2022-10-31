"So many ignorant comments" - Pokimane calls out people criticizing her for paying for her parents’ retirement

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took to Twitter on October 31 to share a wholesome update, revealing that she had paid for her parents' retirement.

The update went viral on Twitter, as hundreds of thousands of community members reacted to it. However, not all reactions were positive, as some people seemingly criticized the streamer for her efforts.

Pokimane then took to her alternative Twitter account @imane and called out the aforementioned individuals.

She took the opportunity to "do a lil educating" and mentioned that her parents immigrated to Canada when the OfflineTV co-founder was four years old. She added that she was "painfully aware" of the sacrifices her parents made and how much they missed their family and friends back in Morocco. Imane said:

"So many ignorant comments, so I'mma do a lil educating here."

i grew up being painfully aware of how much they missed THEIR parents, siblings, friends, back in morocco.

Fans react to Pokimane hitting back at those criticizing her for paying for her parents' retirement

The French-Canadian personality continued the conversation by stating that her parents were happy that their sacrifices allowed the Twitch star and her brother to get a "great education and pursue whatever we wanted."

The address concluded with her mentioning that if she had not immigrated to Canada, then she wouldn't have had the same access to the internet and other facilities that enabled her to "become the content creator she is today":

but, they were always so happy that their sacrifices allowed my brother and i to get a great education & pursue whatever we wanted.

if i didn't grow up in canada, i wouldn't have had the same access to internet, peripherals, etc, that allowed me to become the cc i am today.

More than 229 followers replied to Pokimane's community address, with YouTuber Muaaz expressing his surprise and stating that Imane had to explain "anything at all":

what you did is what any child of immigrants aspires to do

mashallah 🙏🏽 i'm not friends w u but immensely proud of what you've accomplished regardless

congratulations on everything fr

ah thank you 🙏🏻 and no worries, i don't feel the NEED to explain, moreso the desire to educate others since it's not something i talk about much :)

Twitch streamer and Apex Legends personality GuhRL concurred with the Los Angeles-based content creator and revealed that her parents are from Syria, who emigrated to Canada a year before she was born:

completely get you on this, my parents are from Syria and immmigrated to Canada a year or so before I was born.yes, 1000% they continue to miss home, family and friends and cry a lot alone when they hear of people they know passing away your parents must be proud of you <3

there's always good and bad but ultimately they moved to have a better life for us (their kids), parents can be so selfless sometimes it hurts, <33

Twitter user @Tomoyoh_ commented and said that Imane does not "need to explain" herself about the things she does or says:

TOMO🌸COMMS OPEN🌸 @Tomoyoh_ @imane Imma be real, you don't need to explain your self on stuff you do or say! So what if others don't understand, just know the you still have a lot of people who do and support you! @imane Imma be real, you don't need to explain your self on stuff you do or say! So what if others don't understand, just know the you still have a lot of people who do and support you! 😊

Another user mentioned that "people will never fully understand the sacrifices immigrants make for their children":

Hung Tran @Tran @imane People will never fully understand the sacrifices immigrants make for their children. My parents never saw some of their siblings or even parents ever again after they left home. But they did it so their kids would have a chance at a better life @imane People will never fully understand the sacrifices immigrants make for their children. My parents never saw some of their siblings or even parents ever again after they left home. But they did it so their kids would have a chance at a better life

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

As a fellow creator who immigrated from the Middle East to Canada, I relate to everything you've experienced with your family and your journey in cc/lifeWhat a wonderful thing you've accomplished for your parents. I can only dream to do the same for mine one day 💕

ash 🔪 @AshleyRoboto @imane You worked for what you have and are giving back to your parents which is amazing! funny how you don't see this much blowback on male CCs doing the same kind of thing 🤔 @imane You worked for what you have and are giving back to your parents which is amazing! funny how you don't see this much blowback on male CCs doing the same kind of thing 🤔

sima ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (سيما) @simashakeri @imane insane that this even needs to be explained. every immigrant kid has this dream. it's lovely that you have been able to actually achieve it. they must be so very proud of you. @imane insane that this even needs to be explained. every immigrant kid has this dream. it's lovely that you have been able to actually achieve it. they must be so very proud of you.

Andy Solo🎮👻🎃 @Andysolo54

I dream to do this for my parents someday! You accomplished what every child of an immigrate dreams to do. It's the biggest thank you you could give them for all their sacrifices! I hear my mom talk to my auntie every single week since we moved to the US 🥺♥️

Pokimane is one of the most influential and accomplished content creators in the streaming world, having started her online career in 2016. She became one of the first female streamers on Twitch to amass more than nine million followers on her primary channel.

Imane has also collected numerous accolades over the course of her career. Earlier this year, she was awarded the prestigious Legacy Streamer title at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.

Pokimane is also an avid gamer, and had managed to reach the upper echelons of competitive games such as League of Legends and Valorant.

