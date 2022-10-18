"There's layers to this s**t!" - Pokimane provides her take on Amouranth's husband abuse controversy

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" shared her thoughts on fellow Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth's" husband abuse controversy on October 18.

The Moroccan-Canadian content creator reacted to a Twitter post in which Amouranth's content lead provided an update on the situation. He stated that the content creator's team was able to get in touch with her and claimed that she was "okay."

A few moments later, Pokimane's noticed a Twitch viewer commenting:

"She (Amouranth) has a husband?"

Pokimane replied by saying that Amouranth's husband was "forcefully milking" the streamer for money and that he was "emotionally and physically abusive." She added:

"Like, it's not even, 'She has a husband.' Bro, there's layers to this s**t! There's Shrek-level onion layers to this s**t! And he's forcing her to tell people that she is not married. Even though she is fine saying it publicly. Anyways. I don't want to see too much about it, but yeah."

Pokimane shares her thoughts on Amouranth's situation

At the 34-minute mark of the October 18 livestream, the OfflineTV co-founder read out an update posted by Amouranth's content lead, @TheRealMarzbar:

She was taken aback after reading the last section of the post, in which @TheRealMarzbar stated that Amouranth "spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out."

Pokimane mentioned that she believed Amouranth would be safe as long as she wasn't in the "same vicinity" as the husband:

"Hmm. I don't know what 'sort things out' means. But I hope it doesn't mean what I think it means. The thing is, I will really trust that she is okay once she is not in the same vicinity as him. In my opinion."

A few minutes later, the Twitch streamer noticed a viewer sharing their surprise upon hearing that Amouranth had a husband. Pokimane giggled after reading the comment. She replied:

"Sorry, I'm just laughing because... you know, this guy's probably thinking, 'Oh my god, she has a husband?! I never knew that!' But it's like, 'Bro, you have no idea.' She has a husband who is secretly, forcefully milking her for money and who is emotionally and physically abusive, and he forces her to do all of this stuff, and it's really sad and terrible. And she really, really needs help. And he's basically trapped her in this marriage."

Pokimane stated that there were "layers" to the controversy and that Amouranth's husband "forced" her to tell the community that she wasn't married.

Imane then provided clarification regarding her previous statement:

"Well, sorry, I actually want to go back and say, maybe I shouldn't say physically abusive. I know he has like, hit and thrown stuff in her vicinity, and like, broken door. That's what she has showed. But does that mean physically abusive? Or is it only physical when it's directed to the person? In which case, I didn't watch her full VOD (video on demand), so I don't know if it is or isn't. Does anyone know?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 123 streaming community members joined the discussion thread. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Amouranth took to her Twitch channel on October 18 to provide an update to the streaming community. She revealed that she had regained access to all her accounts and finances. The Twitch streamer also mentioned that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel.

