"No shot"- Fans react as Twitch streamer Nadia allegedly gets shadow banned in Call of Duty: Warzone

Prominent Twitch streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone enthusiast Nadia Amine made headlines once again after she allegedly got shadow banned from the first-person shooter.
Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Nadia's streaming moment on Twitter on October 5 and the conversation thread gained a lot of attention.
With hundreds of followers joining the conversation thread, Twitter user @Grrted commented:
Twitch streamer Nadia claims she's been shadow banned in Call of Duty: Warzone
At the 02:35 mark of Nadia's October 4 livestream, the streamer asked her Twitch followers how the ban appeal system worked in Call of Duty: Warzone. After spending some time researching and looking at references, Nadia said:
"How do you check? What do I say? I don't know. Google Activision ban appeal? Wait, I think I am shadow banned. Huh. What? But I just got 142 right now."
Timestamp: 02:36:06
The Twitch streamer added:
"Oh ho. I am shadow banned then. I haven't checked though."
Jake Lucky provided more context towards the situation by speculating that Nadia's shadow ban could be because she's been playing and streaming battle royale from different locations over the past few days:
An hour later, the esports personality updated the community by stating that Nadia claimed that she "doesn't think" it was a shadow ban:
More than 240 members of the streaming and gaming community were present in the reply section, with one Twitter user stating that Nadia is the "best Call of Duty gamer ever":
YouTuber Chito Gaming Live commented:
Some users wanted to know what getting shadow banned meant in Call of Duty: Warzone:
One Twitter user explained the term by comparing online lobbies in Grand Theft Auto Online. The user stated that getting a shadow ban meant that players "only queue" up against players who've been shadow banned:
Another Twitter user claimed that getting mass reports from other gamers can lead to shadow bans in Call of Duty: Warzone:
A community member shared his experience and stated that he got sent to the "shadow ban realm" a few months ago. He specualted that he was suspended due to switching the platform from console to PC:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Nadia is a 22-year-old Twitch streamer who has gained a lot of popularity in the streaming world. She started streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2021. She currently has 592k followers and averages more than 4.7k viewers per stream.
Aside from primarily playing Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Twitch streamer has also played other popular gamess such as MultiVersus, Fortnite, and Among Us.
