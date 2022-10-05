"No shot"- Fans react as Twitch streamer Nadia allegedly gets shadow banned in Call of Duty: Warzone

Prominent Twitch streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone enthusiast Nadia Amine made headlines once again after she allegedly got shadow banned from the first-person shooter.

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Nadia's streaming moment on Twitter on October 5 and the conversation thread gained a lot of attention.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Warzone streamer Nadia has been shadow banned in Call of Duty



Hacker hunters bout to have their way with this one Warzone streamer Nadia has been shadow banned in Call of DutyHacker hunters bout to have their way with this one https://t.co/TxUPYYYq9v

With hundreds of followers joining the conversation thread, Twitter user @Grrted commented:

Twitch streamer Nadia claims she's been shadow banned in Call of Duty: Warzone

At the 02:35 mark of Nadia's October 4 livestream, the streamer asked her Twitch followers how the ban appeal system worked in Call of Duty: Warzone. After spending some time researching and looking at references, Nadia said:

"How do you check? What do I say? I don't know. Google Activision ban appeal? Wait, I think I am shadow banned. Huh. What? But I just got 142 right now."

Timestamp: 02:36:06

The Twitch streamer added:

"Oh ho. I am shadow banned then. I haven't checked though."

Jake Lucky provided more context towards the situation by speculating that Nadia's shadow ban could be because she's been playing and streaming battle royale from different locations over the past few days:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The shadow ban could be because she’s been streaming from 4-5 locations the last few days. Including TSM, FaZe Facility and Nuke Squad house, and the NRG Castle The shadow ban could be because she’s been streaming from 4-5 locations the last few days. Including TSM, FaZe Facility and Nuke Squad house, and the NRG Castle

An hour later, the esports personality updated the community by stating that Nadia claimed that she "doesn't think" it was a shadow ban:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Will update you all tonight after stream Update: Nadia now says she doesn’t think it was a shadow ban, certainly not helping with the confusion nowWill update you all tonight after stream Update: Nadia now says she doesn’t think it was a shadow ban, certainly not helping with the confusion now 😂Will update you all tonight after stream

More than 240 members of the streaming and gaming community were present in the reply section, with one Twitter user stating that Nadia is the "best Call of Duty gamer ever":

tempy :3 @HotTemperz @JakeSucky i speak for everyone when i say, nadia is a queen and the best cod gamer ever @JakeSucky i speak for everyone when i say, nadia is a queen and the best cod gamer ever

YouTuber Chito Gaming Live commented:

Some users wanted to know what getting shadow banned meant in Call of Duty: Warzone:

One Twitter user explained the term by comparing online lobbies in Grand Theft Auto Online. The user stated that getting a shadow ban meant that players "only queue" up against players who've been shadow banned:

Jose @GTBato_ @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky You ever played gta online? It’s like bad sport lobbies. You only queue against players who are also shadowbanned which are usually full of hackers but a couple legit players in there. Your there till activision reviews and gives the go that your not cheating @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky You ever played gta online? It’s like bad sport lobbies. You only queue against players who are also shadowbanned which are usually full of hackers but a couple legit players in there. Your there till activision reviews and gives the go that your not cheating

Another Twitter user claimed that getting mass reports from other gamers can lead to shadow bans in Call of Duty: Warzone:

GomuNoGuru @GomuNoGuru @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky If you get heavily reported (mass reports) you eventually get so calls shadow banned. Once you’re shadow banned #Activision will have a look into you’re account to see if you’re actually hacking/cheating.. @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky If you get heavily reported (mass reports) you eventually get so calls shadow banned. Once you’re shadow banned #Activision will have a look into you’re account to see if you’re actually hacking/cheating..

GomuNoGuru @GomuNoGuru @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky Usually takes about two weeks.. metaphor (just a goated player) has been shadow banned multiple times and always got his acc restored @HeyYouVideoGame @JakeSucky Usually takes about two weeks.. metaphor (just a goated player) has been shadow banned multiple times and always got his acc restored

A community member shared his experience and stated that he got sent to the "shadow ban realm" a few months ago. He specualted that he was suspended due to switching the platform from console to PC:

Dustin Boe @DustinBoe3 @JakeSucky TBF, i got sent to shadowban realm a couple months ago and ive been on the same account for many years. Im guessing it had to do with me going from console to PC. About 5 days later i was good to go. I was checking the ban status everyday mad as hell! @JakeSucky TBF, i got sent to shadowban realm a couple months ago and ive been on the same account for many years. Im guessing it had to do with me going from console to PC. About 5 days later i was good to go. I was checking the ban status everyday mad as hell!

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Adrian @Adrianxguzman @JakeSucky I’m ngl I’ve been shadow banned multiple times and I’m not even as good as streamers @JakeSucky I’m ngl I’ve been shadow banned multiple times and I’m not even as good as streamers

depressed twolves fan @ketsaifan69 @JakeSucky doesn't every good warzone player get shadow banned at some point lmao @JakeSucky doesn't every good warzone player get shadow banned at some point lmao

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky Shadow banned doesn’t really mean much, if only warzone had a good Anti cheat these situations who’d never happen @JakeSucky Shadow banned doesn’t really mean much, if only warzone had a good Anti cheat these situations who’d never happen😂

qronis @qronis @JakeSucky If you haven't been shadowbanned, you porbably really suck at the game lol my acc was under review in the MW2 beta after day one, its nothing special really @JakeSucky If you haven't been shadowbanned, you porbably really suck at the game lol my acc was under review in the MW2 beta after day one, its nothing special really

StangV2_0 @StangV2_0 @JakeSucky So what.. shadow ban doesnt mean you cheating. Just means too many ppl have reported you and you are under review. @JakeSucky So what.. shadow ban doesnt mean you cheating. Just means too many ppl have reported you and you are under review.

Nadia is a 22-year-old Twitch streamer who has gained a lot of popularity in the streaming world. She started streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2021. She currently has 592k followers and averages more than 4.7k viewers per stream.

Aside from primarily playing Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Twitch streamer has also played other popular gamess such as MultiVersus, Fortnite, and Among Us.

