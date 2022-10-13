"I’ll pay you in Bitcoin" - Pokimane recounts a company CEO wanting to pay the streamer to meet him

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" got together with fellow Twitch content creator Aria Saki on October 12. While conversing, the former described an interaction in which a friend mentioned someone who wanted to meet with the Twitch star.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer revealed that the aforementioned individual desired to meet her through Zoom, and was willing to pay Bitcoin for the conversation. She said:

"You know, one of my friends told me that a guy tried to pay him, to get us to meet him. Even like, over Zoom. He's like, 'Yeah', he was like, 'If you want to take cash, I'll pay you in Bitcoin. I just want to meet her.'"

At the 02:53 mark of Imane's October 12 livestream, Aria Saki described seeing someone attempt to pay a bouncer to gain access to an event.

"Oh my god, that's crazy! Probably the same guy, bro."

Pokimane continued the discussion by pondering the things that go on "behind the scenes":

"At least my friend actually told me. But it makes me wonder like, what goes on behind the scenes that you never hear of."

Timestamp: 02:53:52

Imane divulged some information regarding the person and stated that he was allegedly a company CEO:

"Some dudes are crazy, and this guy was like, a CEO of a company. That's all I'm going to say. Yeah, I mean that's how he's got the money to do s**t like that."

Aria Saki was left stunned by the revelation, and shockingly said:

"Oh Jesus! That is weird."

Fans react to the streamer's story

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, with some viewers speculating about who might've been the CEO who wanted to pay to meet Imane:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's account 1/2 (Image via OTV Munchables!/YouTube)

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Pokimane is one of the most influential female content creators in the streaming world. She became one of the first female streamers to amass more than nine million followers on her Twitch channel.

Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, Pokimane is also an avid gamer, having reached the upper echelons of several competitive games. She has played titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, Among Us, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on her channel.

