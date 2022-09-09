Create

“Can you be mine” - Bnans, AriaSaki, and more react to Pokimane’s latest mirror selfies

Pokimane
Pokimane's latest Twitter selfies have gone viral on the social media platform (Images via Pokimane/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Sep 09, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Earlier today, Twitch icon Imane "Pokimane" took the internet by storm after sharing some selfies on her main Twitter handle. The post also included a striking caption, which read:

"I could be a better boyfriend than him."
i could be a better boyfriend than him 🫶🏻 https://t.co/JCuttA51ec

As expected, the mirror selfie went viral. It garnered well over 118k likes, with more than 2.5k community members reacting to the post. Fellow Twitch streamer and Michael "Shroud's" girlfriend, Hannah "Bnans", stated:

@pokimanelol can you be mine

Imane responded to Bnans' tweet, and jokingly suggested that Shroud should "get out of the way":

@bnans say less @shroud get outta the way 😤
@pokimanelol @shroud https://t.co/yEwNfc5bc4

Twitter community reacts to Pokimane's elegant mirror selfies

Imane's updates and streaming moments have become increasingly popular since she made her livestreaming comeback a month ago. On August 22, the OfflineTV co-founder broke the internet by posting a stunning photo of herself on her main Twitter account:

🤍🖤 https://t.co/NwI9KGeXkp

Since then, whenever she is not livestreaming on Twitch, Pokimane engages with her community on other social media channels.

Earlier on September 9, she posted a new update on Twitter, where several prominent internet personalities reacted to the Moroccan-Canadian's selfie.

OTV member John "Masayoshi's" reply thread was well-liked by numerous community members. He responded to the post by tagging his girlfriend Jody "QuarterJade" and claimed that he could crawl around the floor using only his shoulders:

@pokimanelol @QuarterJade i can crawl around on the floor using only my shoulders

Pokimane competed with the fellow streamer by boasting that she could move around the floor "with only one shoulder":

@ItzMasayoshi @QuarterJade @QuarterJade i can crawl around on the floor using only ONE shoulder

Masayoshi surrendered after hearing Imane's claim:

@pokimanelol @QuarterJade https://t.co/ofysepdOY6

Minecraft star Sapnap was fascinated by the conversation thread and stated:

@QuarterJade @ItzMasayoshi @pokimanelol idk what is going on in this twitter thread but I love this ad

Aria Saki was also present, and she replied:

@pokimanelol It me, your girlfriend o/ 🥹🥹😘

Hannah Rose expressed admiration towards Imane's attire:

@pokimanelol I LOVE YOUR OUTFIT SO SO CUTE

Esports personality NRG Flexinja had the following to say:

@pokimanelol @ethoz i will never love anyone more than you 💜

Twitch streamer Zomba had a different reaction and asked Imane who she was maining in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

@pokimanelol who do you main in smash bros ultimate?

Aside from several verified Twitter users, thousands of fans provided their take in the reply section.

One viewer observed the streamer's cat, Mimi, in the background and commented that the latter "is always watching":

@pokimanelol Mimi is always watching... https://t.co/dwkr1EcTeg

Another Twitter user wrote that Pokimane was looking as good as ever:

@pokimanelol looking dashing as always Pokimane 👍

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@pokimanelol yes my queen 😳💖✨ https://t.co/XxcwOyPh1j
@pokimanelol I'm gonna stay quiet because people will say I'm a simp...But... You look amazing 😍
@pokimanelol I would give my life just to breathe the same air as you
@pokimanelol U make such pretty fits miss poki c:!

Pokimane is one of the most recognizable and vibrant personalities on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. She started streaming in 2016 and is still going strong.

Over the course of her career, the 26-year-old content creator has collected several accolades.

The Shorty Award named her the "Best Twitch Streamer of the Year" in 2017, and five years later, she received the Legacy Award at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.

Aside from being a prominent Just Chatting streamer, Imane is also an avid gamer. She has reached the upper echelons of several competitive multiplayer games, including League of Legends and Valorant.

Edited by R. Elahi

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...