“Can you be mine” - Bnans, AriaSaki, and more react to Pokimane’s latest mirror selfies

Earlier today, Twitch icon Imane "Pokimane" took the internet by storm after sharing some selfies on her main Twitter handle. The post also included a striking caption, which read:

"I could be a better boyfriend than him."

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol i could be a better boyfriend than him 🫶🏻 i could be a better boyfriend than him 🫶🏻 https://t.co/JCuttA51ec

As expected, the mirror selfie went viral. It garnered well over 118k likes, with more than 2.5k community members reacting to the post. Fellow Twitch streamer and Michael "Shroud's" girlfriend, Hannah "Bnans", stated:

Imane responded to Bnans' tweet, and jokingly suggested that Shroud should "get out of the way":

Twitter community reacts to Pokimane's elegant mirror selfies

Imane's updates and streaming moments have become increasingly popular since she made her livestreaming comeback a month ago. On August 22, the OfflineTV co-founder broke the internet by posting a stunning photo of herself on her main Twitter account:

Since then, whenever she is not livestreaming on Twitch, Pokimane engages with her community on other social media channels.

Earlier on September 9, she posted a new update on Twitter, where several prominent internet personalities reacted to the Moroccan-Canadian's selfie.

OTV member John "Masayoshi's" reply thread was well-liked by numerous community members. He responded to the post by tagging his girlfriend Jody "QuarterJade" and claimed that he could crawl around the floor using only his shoulders:

Masayoshi @ItzMasayoshi @pokimanelol @QuarterJade i can crawl around on the floor using only my shoulders @pokimanelol @QuarterJade i can crawl around on the floor using only my shoulders

Pokimane competed with the fellow streamer by boasting that she could move around the floor "with only one shoulder":

Masayoshi surrendered after hearing Imane's claim:

Minecraft star Sapnap was fascinated by the conversation thread and stated:

Sapnap @sapnap @QuarterJade @ItzMasayoshi @pokimanelol idk what is going on in this twitter thread but I love this ad @QuarterJade @ItzMasayoshi @pokimanelol idk what is going on in this twitter thread but I love this ad

Aria Saki was also present, and she replied:

Hannah Rose expressed admiration towards Imane's attire:

Esports personality NRG Flexinja had the following to say:

Twitch streamer Zomba had a different reaction and asked Imane who she was maining in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

­zomba @SalvatoreZomba @pokimanelol who do you main in smash bros ultimate? @pokimanelol who do you main in smash bros ultimate?

Aside from several verified Twitter users, thousands of fans provided their take in the reply section.

One viewer observed the streamer's cat, Mimi, in the background and commented that the latter "is always watching":

Another Twitter user wrote that Pokimane was looking as good as ever:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Lejo @LejoDev



But... You look amazing @pokimanelol I'm gonna stay quiet because people will say I'm a simp...But... You look amazing @pokimanelol I'm gonna stay quiet because people will say I'm a simp...But... You look amazing 😍

Andre 🇹🇹 @XyzVoltz @pokimanelol I would give my life just to breathe the same air as you @pokimanelol I would give my life just to breathe the same air as you

Ari_Chan @ArttyChan @pokimanelol U make such pretty fits miss poki c:! @pokimanelol U make such pretty fits miss poki c:!

Pokimane is one of the most recognizable and vibrant personalities on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. She started streaming in 2016 and is still going strong.

Over the course of her career, the 26-year-old content creator has collected several accolades.

The Shorty Award named her the "Best Twitch Streamer of the Year" in 2017, and five years later, she received the Legacy Award at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.

Aside from being a prominent Just Chatting streamer, Imane is also an avid gamer. She has reached the upper echelons of several competitive multiplayer games, including League of Legends and Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi