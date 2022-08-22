“Flash me anytime”- AriaSaki, QuaterJade, and more react to Valkyrae’s stunning mirror selfies

Rachell "Valkyrae" has caught the internet's attention again, this time because of her stunning mirror selfies. And fans seem to love every bit of it.

Showing off her godly physique, the streaming sensation posted a couple of pictures on her official Twitter handle and mesmerized her followers with her beauty.

Clad in a gray tank top and open hair, the YouTube star looked absolutely stunning and didn't shy away from sharing it on her social media platforms. As viewers can imagine, as soon as the images were made public, several high-profile streamers, content creators, fans, and followers rushed in to shower her with praise and wholesome messages.

The comments section is nothing short of wild. Suffice to say, fans loved their favorite streamer in a casual yet different avatar.

AriaSaki, one of Rae's very good friends, commented on the post, saying:

AriaSaki, one of Rae's very good friends, commented on the post

People react to Valkyrae's casual yet classy mirror selfies

Rae's pictures elicited a wave of responses from all corners of the internet and instantly began trending on Twitter, boasting over 130k likes at the time of writing.

Valkyrae's new post (Image via Rae/Twitter)

Everyone fell in love with her choice of outfit: a comfortable yet classy gray tank top paired with minimal makeup and loose hair. Not just her fans but several prominent creators and fellow streamers also reacted to her styling choices.

Miyoung, one of the YouTube Gaming powerhouse's closest friends, responded to her uploads with a lovely comment.

Miyoung, one of the YouTube Gaming powerhouse's closest friends, responded to her uploads with a lovely comment.

Other prominent streamers were also seen in the comment section commending and hyping Valkyrae.

With a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via Rae/Twitter)

Fan reactions (Image via Rae/Twitter)

This isn't the first time the online star has gone viral for her stunning outfit choices. In February, she collaborated with music artist and internet sensation Bella Poarch for a Valentine-themed photoshoot that blew up in the community.

The themed photoshoot saw the two in a stunning red and black combination outfit, using props like knives and stuffed toys to accentuate the look. The post has garnered over 759k likes and thousands of comments on Instagram alone.

Besides that, the 100 Thieves co-owner's Coachella 2022 outfit was a big hit among viewers, racking up over 933k likes on her official Instagram handle. With all this in mind, it seems like her fashion sense is something everyone is a great fan of.

Be it her casual day outfit or any high-end event, the content creator never fails to turn heads with her fashion nous.

Valkyrae is currently one of the most formidable names in the realm of streaming, racking up over 3.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel alone. Be it her dating rumors or online feuds with different prominent personalities, she never fails to be in the headlines.

However, for fans, they seemingly pale compared to the stunning selfies she recently pulled off.

