5 things you probably didn't know about Valkyrae

Rachell "Valkyrae" is arguably the most famous female face on YouTube today. She has been among the most viewed women streamers of the past two years.

The 100 Thieves star is often regarded as the "Queen of Gaming" or "Queen of YouTube." In addition to her long list of achievements, the online sensation has been featured on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

However, not everything is known about her life. Valkyrae prefers to keep her personal life private. Fans have always been curious to delve into her story and explore the gamer's journey to stardom.

Five surprising things about Valkyrae

1) Her diverse lineage and tragic family life

Although born and brought up in Washington, USA, Rachell's roots are more diverse. Her father and mother were of German and Filipino descent, respectively.

However, the internet star's family life was tumultuous and severe. Growing up, she revealed that her parents would always fight. It was gaming that helped the young Valkyrae escape a rough childhood.

She also tragically lost her brother to depression, which she revealed through a tweet in 2018. The social media personality added that her father, who passed away in 2017, always felt guilty about the incident.

2) Working extra jobs

Valkyrae graduated with a degree in associate arts from a community college in Washington. However, the 30-year-old had to work three part-time jobs to pay for her tuition fees and livelihood.

In a video documenting her life, the streamer revealed that she worked at a car wash, a bank, and GameStop in 2015.

Many believe her GameStop employment reflected the content creator's dedication and passion for video games. She even disclosed a now-deleted picture of herself as a GameStop employee in 2018 through her Twitter account. Rachell captioned it:

"When I worked at GameStop 3 years ago WOW TIME FLIESSSSSS."

3) Instagram account before streaming

Before becoming a successful full-time streamer, the 100 Thieves co-owner used to manage her Instagram account, exclusively dedicated to video gaming. Upon hitting 15,000 followers on the social media platform, some fans recommended that she move to streaming, and she has not looked back ever since.

Speaking to Anthony Padilla, Valkyrae revealed how her fans introduced her to Twitch by sharing their comments. According to the American, her fans had said:

"We would love to watch you play. You should play on Twitch, and that's when I learned of it, and so I literally streamed just to be around people online and have fun, really happy streaming."

4) Paying off debts of her mother

As one of the most successful YouTubers and co-owner of a gaming and content creation organization, Rachell is believed to make thousands of dollars each month. According to sources, her current net worth is upwards of $400K.

According to a report, she was capable of paying off her mother's debt using the money she earned through streaming on Twitch over the years. Additionally, the broadcaster also funded her mother's childcare program.

Valkyrae considers this among the most notable achievements of her online career. She was even surprised by her mother's sudden visit to her home during a recent stream.

5) Featuring in multiple music videos

Along with gaming, Valkyrae has also appeared in multiple music videos in the past couple of years. She had a cameo in American rapper Machine Gun Kelly's song DAYWALKER! The song also featured the voice of fellow streamer Corpse Husband.

She was also part of two of Bella Poarch's music videos. The player made a cameo in Bella's debut single, Build a Bi*ch. Following the success of the first song, the TikTok star also released a sequel in July 2022, titled Dolls, again featuring the former Twitch streamer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

