Adept, Miyoung, Corpse Husband, and others wish Sykkuno for his birthday

Streamers and fans from all over Twitter came together to wish Sykkuno a happy birthday (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
Jason Parker
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 04, 2022 06:48 PM IST

Sykkuno is celebrating his birthday today, and after posting an emoji with a party hat and party favor, fans and other content creators from around the world came together to wish the streamer a happy birthday. The streamer recently made waves when he made the shift over to YouTube Gaming after his Twitch contract expired.

Even though the streamer only began his career in 2019, he's made a massive impact on the streaming community, garnering an impressive 2.82 million subscribers on YouTube, with all his YouTube videos boasting a total of 323 million views.

The YouTuber recently returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving the home of fellow streamer Valkyrae whom he was staying with temporarily. Though he’s rather far away from most of his friends in California, it’s clear that the streamer is well-loved, as the streamer received nearly 1900 tweets in response to his birthday tweet.

🥳

Streamers and fans come together to celebrate Sykkuno’s birthday

Sykkuno’s friends in the world of content creation were quick to wish the the streamer well after his early-morning birthday tweet. Corpse Husband, in particular, came out and wished the streamer a happy birthday, as did his other friends like Adept and Jack Septiceye.

@Sykkuno OH JESUs HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💚
@Sykkuno Happy bday yuno 🥳
@Sykkuno HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEST FRIEND SYKKUNNIE! 🥳

Miyoung made a separate tweet, where she shared two photos of herself with the YouTuber, also wishing him a very happy birthday. She later wished him once again during a stream, as was captured by a Twitter user below.

@Sykkuno HAVE A GOOD BIRTHDAY I GUESS 😤
HAPPY BIRTHDAY🌱🥹✨@Sykkuno🎂🥳 https://t.co/D0r2EMkNIq

Rae wondered why there was popping sounds outside, and notices the calendar. Among the chaos, Miyoung wishes Sykkuno a happy early birthday. https://t.co/i7Z91ToExf

Artists all over Twitter also shared their 'Happy Birthday Sykkuno' artwork, some just of the streamer while others also featured some of his friends and Lil Cat.

Happy Birthday to my favorite sprout streamer, Sykkuno!! (feat. Bimbus and Lil Cat)#sykkunofanart #sykkuno https://t.co/N4Tnxjjk5y

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!#sykkuno #Sykkunofanart https://t.co/txPabLOTGk
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!You've filled my days with happiness and entertainment with your hilarious antics and precious personality, i hope you will have fun for the many years to come!!#Sykkunofanart #Sykkuno https://t.co/Wc7MOchLPV

Several other partnered streamers wished the streamer a Happy BIrthday, such as Masayoshi, Peter Park, Triciaisabirdy, and Leena Xu.

@Sykkuno hap birf
@Sykkuno HAPPY BIRTHDAY VERY COOL
@Sykkuno Happy birthday comfort streamer!

@Sykkuno Happy birthday Mr Kuno :)

Fans and friends from all corners of the internet came to celebrate their favorite streamer’s big day, offering their good wishes and support. Another fan wished the streamer could be surrounded by his friends for his important day, but he, unfortunately, had to return home.

@brookeab @Sykkuno HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYK!!! It’s only 9:30pm on June 3rd for me cuz i’m in Hawaii but that’s okay!!! Hope you have an amazing day! @Sykkuno

@Sykkuno HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO 🥳🥳🥳 you deserve a wonderful day!!! enjoy!!! 🌱🌱
@Kkatamina @Sykkuno Really wished he was surrounded by friends once for his birthdayy!!
@Sykkuno Happy birthday king!!! https://t.co/JeJZfIXUu5

@Sykkuno HAPPY BIRTHDAY :D
@Sykkuno hope u have the happiest birthday ever pk i need to sleep

A comical tweet harkened back to last year, when someone accidentally made the streamer’s birthday trend on Twitter before his actual birthday.

Remember when we accidentally made happy birthday sykkuno trending a few days before his actual birthday😭 twitter.com/botkkuno/statu…

Who is Sykkuno? A brief look at the YouTuber

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SYKKUNO!!! twitter.com/carusel/status…

Interestingly, the YouTuber began creating content based on League of Legends back in 2011, but his career really took off in 2019. LilyPichu convinced him to stream on a regular basis, and he quickly gained popularity, thanks to the Among Us craze at the time. He primarily streamed on Twitch, later ending his career with the purple platform on April 30, 2022 to switch to YouTube.

There’s no question that he is a popular, well-loved streamer, whether he’s on Twitch or YouTube Gaming. With over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, his following is massive, and thousands of people came out to talk about how much they appreciate the work that he does on YouTube, and did previously on Twitch.

Fan art, well wishes, and happy birthday tweets filled the social media website almost as soon as he made his initial tweet. The community currently has no idea what the streamer will do to celebrate, but his birthday is at least trending on Twitter.

Edited by Atul S

