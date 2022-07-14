“Maybe I should get one for him” – Valkyrae and LilyPichu find a perfect gift for Sykkuno in Japan

Rachell "Valkyrae" and Lily "LilyPichu" share a comical moment on stream after finding an adorable shark-themed toy in a Japanese store that they plan to gift to Thomas "Sykkuno."

The OfflineTV group has been touring Japan since July 8. They announced through their Twitter page that they plan to stay in Japan till July 20.

In a YouTube stream uploaded to Rachell's channel, the OfflineTV troops were seen wandering off to a store where they scanned for gifts. Upon finding a gift that they liked, Valkyrae commented:

"Maybe I should get one for him."

Valkyrae jokes about presenting Sykkuno with a suggestive Shark toy

The OfflineTV troop - Valkyrae, Lily, Scarra, Disguised Toast and Yvonnie - will be in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' until July 20 after announcing their travel plans through Twitter earlier this month.

On day 5 of their travel vlog, the group had gathered at a restaurant to try out Japanese cuisine. In a video titled, "LIVE! FISHING FOR DINNER WITH OTV IN JAPAN", the troop explored different parts of Tokyo.

Times/activities are subject to change 🤍 Join us on our Japan trip for the next two weeks!Times/activities are subject to change 🤍 Join us on our Japan trip for the next two weeks! Times/activities are subject to change 🤍🍣 https://t.co/dJErL7UJHH

The group came across a store called the 'Dream Capsule' in the latter half of the vlog. Inside, they discovered many toys that were stored in a ball-shaped capsule. Inside the capsule were miniature toys and figurines that the members appeared to have liked.

(Timestamp: 1:36:09)

After stumbling upon one such capsule toy with the body of a shark and the legs of a human, both Lily and Rachell were in a state of laughter. The 30-year-old streamer suggested that it would be comical to give it to Sykkuno since he is not on the trip. She added:

"Okay, which one are we gonna get?...oh my gosh that one has the finn in the (toy)..."

After taking the ball out of the compartment, she further added:

"Wow very...very sexy shark..."

Their group then went on to explore further toys, with Lily even buying one for herself.

Fans react to the duo finding the adorable toy in the store

Fans have been eagerly following their entire trip to Japan. Native fans have also been excited at the opportunity to meet their favorite streamers and content creators. Here are some of the comments they made regarding the clip:

After Day 5 of their trip, the group has also lined up other fan activities, which they will vlog and stream for the fans. Among the activities that they have planned to do are Sake tasting and a tea ceremony in Kimono.

