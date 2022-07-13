"When she dipped the pizza on the sink and ate it" - Sykkuno exposes Miyoung's eating habits

Several prominent YouTube Gaming and Twitch streamers, including Sykkuno, BaboAbe, Miyoung, Corpse Husband and TinaKitten, recently got together to play games.

Before the streamers hopped on to play Fall Guys, Abe "BaboAbe" asked Thomas "Sykkuno" if he was aware of Miyoung's recent shenanigans.

After pondering for a few seconds, Sykkuno said the following, which caught the entire content creator group by surprise:

"I don't know. Oh, you mean when she dipped the pizza on the sink and ate it?"

Sykkuno, BaboAbe and Corpse Husband expose Miyoung's shenanigans

The streaming community was delighted to see several Twitch and YouTube Gaming personalities playing games together on their respective channels. The streamers spent some time conversing with one another, which resulted in a few humorous revelations.

Before diving into the game, the content creators came to know that Miyoung ate pizza after dipping it in the sink. Corpse Husband was astounded upon hearing this and posed the following question to Miyoung:

"You're going to do that but not have the peanut butter and jelly quesadilla? This is f***ked up."

Miyoung's response was:

"That was cursed! No, it was not good! That's why i tried it because it sounded good and then you really try it and it's not good!"

She then pleaded with the Las Vegas resident to recant his statements:

"Sykkuno, I need you to take that back. I need you to say you lied just now. About the pizza. Say you lied."

BaboAbe was curious, so he asked Sykkuno where Miyoung had dipped the pizza. The Among us aficionado responded:

"No, not in the sink. Like, she didn't dip it in dirty dishes. Like, not like that."

Sykkuno continued to reveal more of Miyoung's antics as he claimed that she rinsed the pizza in the sink before eating it. BaboAbe was flabbergasted and loudly exclaimed:

"What?! You rinsed the pizza with water and then ate it?"

Miyoung tried to defend herself:

"No! I did not say, you're lying! People are going to take this as truth and it's not!"

The YouTuber added more to the conversation by mentioning that she has a lot of weird eating habits:

"She does have a lot of weird eating habits. Yeah, but it's not a bad thing."

TinaKitten subsequently joined the voice call and was immediately notified about Miyoung's antics. The former's response was:

"That's so gross. That is disgusting, I'm so sorry, that's nasty. You washed it? Miyoung has pristine living conditions. I've seen it myself. Why is that where you fall short? You eat sink pizza."

The hilarious conversation soon concluded after Sykkuno shared that he and Fulsie kept pouring noodles in the sink by accident:

"This reminds me when we were cooking noodles and then me and Leslie (Fuslie) kept pouring it in the sink on accident."

Fans react to the streamers exposing Miyoung's shenanigans

More than a dozen fans were present in the YouTube comment section and didn't hesitate to share their opinions:

Fans reacting to the streamers' conversation 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the streamers' conversation 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The streamer buddies are often seen trolling one another on similar lines. Last month, on June 15, Sykkuno and Miyoung teased Rachell "Valkyrae" to the point where she had to briefly leave the Discord voice call.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far