"I want to live in Japan before I die" - Fans react as Valkyrae expresses her desire to live in Japan

Popular YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" recently revealed her desire to live in Japan during her ongoing trip with other notable OTV members. Offline TV is currently one of the most popular and hyped up streamer organizations.

Boasting an impressive lineup of prominent creators in their ranks, including Pokimane, Scarra, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast, the organization is currently hosting its biggest collaborative trip yet.

Expressing her emotions via her tweet, Valkyrae revealed just how breathtaking the nation is, and even revealed her desire to "live in Japan:”

"I want to live in Japan before I die."

Valkyrae claims she wants to live in Japan amid Offline TV trip

Valkyrae has become one of the red platform's most popular and highly successful creators. However, over the past couple of days, the 100 Thieves co-owner has been on a temporary break due to her trip to Japan.

As fans eagerly waited to get any updates on her current Japan trip, especially about her first day, Valkyrae took to Twitter to talk about the same. As per the 30-year-old streamer, she is quite focused on vlogging and getting enough rest.

A bit too overwhelmed with emotion and excitement, the American Streamer noted:

rae☀️ @itsraechill JAPAN UPDATES! I just woke up from a 12 hour nap, Ive been hyper focused on vlogging that I havnt been taking enough photos,I love otv&friends, I feel safe and loved! Syd is a talented photographer, I want to live in Japan before I die, Im so happy, I miss Mika, I miss streaming! JAPAN UPDATES! I just woke up from a 12 hour nap, Ive been hyper focused on vlogging that I havnt been taking enough photos,I love otv&friends, I feel safe and loved! Syd is a talented photographer, I want to live in Japan before I die, Im so happy, I miss Mika, I miss streaming!

Now that Japan has reopened to foreign tourists after pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, it's the best time for streamers and online content creators to capture the country's mesmerizing beauty and unique culture in their vlogs.

While this trip to Japan has taken the American streamer away from her usual streaming schedule, she is having the best time of her life. Needless to say, Valkyrae is already in love with Japan's neon cities, buzzing with nightlife and trendy fashion.

Fans react to Valkyrae's Japan update

As expected, the recent tweet has evoked a plethora of interesting reactions on Twitter. Furthermore, it has already gone viral on multiple social media handles, racking up over 23k likes within a few hours of posting.

Evidently, viewers from all corners of the world are going crazy over OTV's first ever trip to Japan and are definitely expecting a lot of fun content from their side. Sharing a wide spectrum of interesting responses, here's what they had to say:

cas @raempostor @itsraechill i think a 12hr nap is called sleep @itsraechill i think a 12hr nap is called sleep

Fullmetal779 @fullmetal779 @itsraechill hear me out rae we start a 100theives compound in japan for streaming and we have me and 9 other people stream from there and you just manage it and visit when you decide to @itsraechill hear me out rae we start a 100theives compound in japan for streaming and we have me and 9 other people stream from there and you just manage it and visit when you decide to

bhavita 💻🤞🏼 @BhavitaWasTaken @itsraechill Glad you are happy & having fun. Tc gorl. Don't be too hyperfocused to enjoy being there and vacay. Thats the most imp. You can form a routine. Vlog & submit it at end of day or like upload it to a shared drive etc. It'd help reduce stress. @itsraechill Glad you are happy & having fun. Tc gorl. Don't be too hyperfocused to enjoy being there and vacay. Thats the most imp. You can form a routine. Vlog & submit it at end of day or like upload it to a shared drive etc. It'd help reduce stress.

♕ @lucyintheskaii



I’m glad you’re having such a good time! We miss you already so the feeling is mutual! but we’ll be here when you get back! for now, keep living it up! @itsraechill that’s a lot of things! I think syd has got you covered on the photos so don’t worry too much ^_^I’m glad you’re having such a good time! We miss you already so the feeling is mutual! but we’ll be here when you get back! for now, keep living it up! @itsraechill that’s a lot of things! I think syd has got you covered on the photos so don’t worry too much ^_^ I’m glad you’re having such a good time! We miss you already so the feeling is mutual! but we’ll be here when you get back! for now, keep living it up!

Cameron @Xalldore @itsraechill So glad you are having an amazing time, never forget to take them pictures for the memories Rae. Enjoy the entire trip and have the best time of your life over there! Look forward to Valkyrae the Vloggers Vlog of Japan! @itsraechill So glad you are having an amazing time, never forget to take them pictures for the memories Rae. Enjoy the entire trip and have the best time of your life over there! Look forward to Valkyrae the Vloggers Vlog of Japan!

Daveboy @Daveboy924 @itsraechill Are you all going to Super Nintendo World at Universal? Haven't seen anyone mention it yet. I think they're strict against streaming there, but they're fine with vlogs. @itsraechill Are you all going to Super Nintendo World at Universal? Haven't seen anyone mention it yet. I think they're strict against streaming there, but they're fine with vlogs.

kaylee ♡ @brutalkaylee @itsraechill take more pictures don’t worry too much about vlogging it’s okay!!! i’m glad you guys are having an amazing time you deserve it!! <3 @itsraechill take more pictures don’t worry too much about vlogging it’s okay!!! i’m glad you guys are having an amazing time you deserve it!! <3

loveblesiv @loveblesivv @itsraechill AWWW im glad your having fun and exploring the world. it’s only been a couple of days and i already miss my streamer! @itsraechill AWWW im glad your having fun and exploring the world. it’s only been a couple of days and i already miss my streamer!

𝓬𝓪𝓵🏳️‍🌈//semi ia @effortlescal @itsraechill MISS YOU LOTS but I’m glad you’re having a great time and you’re happy and most important safe :)))))))))) enjoy the rest of your time there <333333 @itsraechill MISS YOU LOTS but I’m glad you’re having a great time and you’re happy and most important safe :)))))))))) enjoy the rest of your time there <333333

Im_Delta @ImDeltaTV @itsraechill I'm a bit confused because i'm seeing all of you guys in Japan but at the same time i'm reading everywhere, that Japan's borders are closed for individual Tourism? @itsraechill I'm a bit confused because i'm seeing all of you guys in Japan but at the same time i'm reading everywhere, that Japan's borders are closed for individual Tourism?

Tanner Lezzer @TLezzer76 @itsraechill Are you gonna a vlog uploaded anytime soon Rae? No big deal if not was just curious. @itsraechill Are you gonna a vlog uploaded anytime soon Rae? No big deal if not was just curious.

Kenneth @Kennethxcole24 @itsraechill I’m happy for you Rae that you’re enjoying Japan we love to see the vod @itsraechill I’m happy for you Rae that you’re enjoying Japan we love to see the vod

Captain Alex @alexforthegram @itsraechill I'm glad you're living your best life and having an amazing trip a little break from streaming, you deserve it so much. We'll be here when you get back!! @itsraechill I'm glad you're living your best life and having an amazing trip a little break from streaming, you deserve it so much. We'll be here when you get back!! ♥️

lily @geminicuIt @itsraechill we'll be here when u get back! i hope each day is better on your trip @itsraechill we'll be here when u get back! i hope each day is better on your trip 💕

alex_________vu @alex_vu1788 @itsraechill Yesss. Can’t wait for a movie vlog from u Rae. Enjoy the view @itsraechill Yesss. Can’t wait for a movie vlog from u Rae. Enjoy the view

Suad Hussein☀️ @Suad_Valkysimp @itsraechill We miss you but glad you're having fun and enjoying yourself you deserve it!!! @itsraechill We miss you but glad you're having fun and enjoying yourself you deserve it!!! ❤

anagha🌸 @babygurlexa @itsraechill I'M HAPPY YOU ARE HAPPY!!!! CAN'T WAIT FOR ALL THE STORY TIME WHEN YOU COME BACK!!! MISS YOU SO MUCH RAEEEEEEEE!!!! @itsraechill I'M HAPPY YOU ARE HAPPY!!!! CAN'T WAIT FOR ALL THE STORY TIME WHEN YOU COME BACK!!! MISS YOU SO MUCH RAEEEEEEEE!!!!

K ✨ @Corpsey_K



(Low key trying to talk my fiancé into going there on our honeymoon - I don’t think it’ll work ) @itsraechill I’m glad you’re enjoying yourself! Visiting Japan is definitely on my list I want to do!(Low key trying to talk my fiancé into going there on our honeymoon - I don’t think it’ll work @itsraechill I’m glad you’re enjoying yourself! Visiting Japan is definitely on my list I want to do! (Low key trying to talk my fiancé into going there on our honeymoon - I don’t think it’ll work 😂)

AA 🕷 @asquaredsc @itsraechill if it is 12 hours is it no longer considered a nap but pop off I guess @itsraechill if it is 12 hours is it no longer considered a nap but pop off I guess

With that being said, Valkyrae and her OTV friends have a lot of adventures planned for the coming days. With the YouTuber collating content in Japan, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming few days.

