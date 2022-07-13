"I want to live in Japan before I die" - Fans react as Valkyrae expresses her desire to live in Japan

Popular YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" recently revealed her desire to live in Japan during her ongoing trip with other notable OTV members. Offline TV is currently one of the most popular and hyped up streamer organizations.
Boasting an impressive lineup of prominent creators in their ranks, including Pokimane, Scarra, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast, the organization is currently hosting its biggest collaborative trip yet.
Expressing her emotions via her tweet, Valkyrae revealed just how breathtaking the nation is, and even revealed her desire to "live in Japan:”
"I want to live in Japan before I die."
Valkyrae claims she wants to live in Japan amid Offline TV trip
Valkyrae has become one of the red platform's most popular and highly successful creators. However, over the past couple of days, the 100 Thieves co-owner has been on a temporary break due to her trip to Japan.
As fans eagerly waited to get any updates on her current Japan trip, especially about her first day, Valkyrae took to Twitter to talk about the same. As per the 30-year-old streamer, she is quite focused on vlogging and getting enough rest.
A bit too overwhelmed with emotion and excitement, the American Streamer noted:
Now that Japan has reopened to foreign tourists after pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, it's the best time for streamers and online content creators to capture the country's mesmerizing beauty and unique culture in their vlogs.
While this trip to Japan has taken the American streamer away from her usual streaming schedule, she is having the best time of her life. Needless to say, Valkyrae is already in love with Japan's neon cities, buzzing with nightlife and trendy fashion.
Fans react to Valkyrae's Japan update
As expected, the recent tweet has evoked a plethora of interesting reactions on Twitter. Furthermore, it has already gone viral on multiple social media handles, racking up over 23k likes within a few hours of posting.
Evidently, viewers from all corners of the world are going crazy over OTV's first ever trip to Japan and are definitely expecting a lot of fun content from their side. Sharing a wide spectrum of interesting responses, here's what they had to say:
With that being said, Valkyrae and her OTV friends have a lot of adventures planned for the coming days. With the YouTuber collating content in Japan, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming few days.