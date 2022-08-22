"He actually did it" - Sentinels Shroud encounters s*xist Valorant player who seemingly dodges games to avoid playing with women

Valorant pro and veteran Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" came across a player seemingly dodging games to avoid playing with fellow female gamers.

During the pre-game lobby, a player named YourLocalSmurf noticed a woman playing alongside him.

Following the observation, YourLocalSmurf mentioned that he was going to dodge and claimed that he "lost every game with a female" in it. The unexpected statement and interaction left Shroud in disbelief and stated:

"Yo, you... yo, yo. Okay, all right. He actually, he actually did it."

The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro hosted a nine-hour livestream earlier today and teamed up with his girlfriend, Hannah "Bnans," to play Valorant and other first-person shooter titles.

Shroud was in the pre-game Agent selection lobby when a user named YourLocalSmurf made the following comment after hearing a female gamer talk in the voice chat. He said:

"Hey, bro, are we playing with two females? All right, I got to dodge, bro. I've lost every game with a female. Good luck on your next match."

The player quit the game, and the three-player premade party returned to the game's home screen.

The Canadian failed to grab the toxic Valorant player's name and hoped not to encounter him in future games. He asked Bnans if this was a regular occurrence in Valorant ranked games, to which the latter replied:

"Oh my god, yeah! All the time. It's either like, someone incredibly s*xist, or someone who like, umm, aggressively, like, weird, you know?"

After a few seconds of silence, Shroud provided his take on the situation and stated:

"I wonder why, like, I would think it would be getting better, right? Like, you think it would be getting better. Well, maybe not. We have so many like, we have so many influencers who are just sh***y people that don't realize. Like, they might not actually be sh***y people; they just don't realize the impact that they have, I think."

He continued:

"I think that's what it is. I don't think they're actually sh***y people. I think they just don't realize what impact they're having on younger generations. That's what I think the real one is, or it's just money, I guess. Probably just money, maybe they do know, I think."

Bnans stated that Shroud's Twitch viewers could determine the player's name, tag, and rank.

Fans react to streamer's interaction with s*xist Valorant player

Fans in the Twitch chat were taken aback after seeing questionable behavior displayed by the Valorant player, with some viewers referencing pro gamer Jason "JasonR's" antics. Here is a snippet of the Twitch chat:

For context, JasonR made headlines earlier this year after numerous female gamers revealed the Twitch streamer's misogynistic behavior in-game.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. https://t.co/RsRzctY50Y

According to several claims, JasonR was accused of muting, avoiding interaction, and dodging games involving females.

