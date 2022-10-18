"I have access to all my accounts and finances" - Amouranth provides an update following the husband abuse controversy

Twitch star Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has provided her fans with an update following the husband abuse controversy.

In a livestream on October 18, 2022, the streamer revealed that she now has access to all of her accounts and finances, which her husband previously managed and handled.

She added that she was "seeking legal and emotional counsel":

"So as of today though, I have access to all my accounts and finances again. He's not here, he's getting help, and I'm seeking legal and emotional counsel."

In a livestream on October 15, 2022, Amouranth claimed that she had been suffering abuse at the hands of her husband. She accused him of controlling her accounts and finances, forcing her to stream more than she was willing, and threatening to kill their dogs. She also revealed texts that highlighted the extent of the alleged abuse.

Amouranth thanks fans, fellow content creators, and streamers for support amid husband abuse controversy

Earlier today, Amouranth took to her main Twitter account to notify the streaming community that she would be having a "talk" with her audience. However, the first broadcast was cut short after someone allegedly called the police.

Amouranth @Amouranth someone called cops, be back later someone called cops, be back later

A few hours later, the streamer returned to her Twitch account, and the broadcast started with her saying:

"Hey guys. So I want to talk to you guys about the situation. I made some notes over the past few days."

At one point during the livestream, Amouranth claimed that her husband had never heard himself talk on a recording. She said:

"That was actually the first time that he's (the husband) ever heard himself on a recording, because as I told you guys before, previously when I recorded him, he would just like, refuse to listen to recordings. Sometimes with like, take phones, etcetera. So, we've never actually heard them."

The content creator commented on how the husband must have felt after hearing the harrowing call recordings:

"And I think that when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an a**hole he is. It's like, he never realized. Anyways."

She then revealed that she had regained access to all of her accounts and finances and that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Amouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counsel



She has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again. Amouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counselShe has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again. https://t.co/8PG83V6q8H

Amouranth also expressed gratitude to the people who connected with her and offered their support:

"But yeah, I've had a lot of people reach out, offered their help and support, including like, legal help, places to stay, etcetera. So I really appreciate that."

Fans react to the streamer's update

Reaction threads on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit instantly gained traction after Amouranth updated her fans regarding the husband abuse controversy.

Jake Lucky provided more context from the livestream, during which the streamer claimed that she "finally has freedom" to do things again:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The rest is really tough to watch, she has been stating all of the things she finally has freedom to do again:



Watch TV, not wear cleavage, finally sleep 8 hrs a night, etc. The rest is really tough to watch, she has been stating all of the things she finally has freedom to do again:Watch TV, not wear cleavage, finally sleep 8 hrs a night, etc.

Twitter user @LogicalSolution provided their take on the matter, stating that watching Amouranth being excited to do "basic things in life" was "gut-wrenching":

LogicalSolutions @LogicaISoIution @JakeSucky Social media and financial. So gut wrenching to watch honestly. Hearing her talk about being excited to do basic things in life is insane to me. @JakeSucky Social media and financial. So gut wrenching to watch honestly. Hearing her talk about being excited to do basic things in life is insane to me.

Another Twitter user was happy to hear that the streamer was safe:

Kruzadar @Kruzadar @JakeSucky So happy to hear she's safe now. The road ahead won't be easy for mental recovery so I'm glad to hear she's seeking emotional council on top of legal. Doesn't mean much comin from me, but proud of you @Amouranth . Excited to see you start enjoying things again and get sleep @JakeSucky So happy to hear she's safe now. The road ahead won't be easy for mental recovery so I'm glad to hear she's seeking emotional council on top of legal. Doesn't mean much comin from me, but proud of you @Amouranth . Excited to see you start enjoying things again and get sleep ❤️

Some community members speculated that the Just Chatting livestream was pre-recorded:

Here are some more fan reactions from Twitter:

LeaderDW @Leader_DW @JakeSucky Good for her. Hope she gets the help she needs. @JakeSucky Good for her. Hope she gets the help she needs.

K8Sune ⛩🦊 @K8Sune @JakeSucky She deserves as much of a break as she wants/needs. Also, great to hear that she and her pets are safe and she has control of her assets and finances again. @JakeSucky She deserves as much of a break as she wants/needs. Also, great to hear that she and her pets are safe and she has control of her assets and finances again.

Several discussion threads went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Redditors had to say:

Amouranth is a prominent personality in the streaming world. She started livestreaming on Twitch in 2016. She currently has 5,929,993 followers and averages more than 9.5k viewers per stream.

Aside from streaming more than 6,700 hours in the Just Chatting category, the content creator has also played several games on her channel. These include Fortnite, Just Dance, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Minecraft.

