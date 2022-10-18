"Someone called cops" - Amouranth abruptly ends livestream after police show up at her residence

On October 18, Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" hosted a brief livestream on her channel. However, the stream was cut short as Amouranth claimed that police had shown up at her residence. She typed a message on the intro screen of her livestream that read:
"Starting soon. Cops are here, be ri..."
This came after an emotional stream a few days ago in which she revealed that she had a husband and disclosed some abusive texts from him.
A few moments later, Kaitlyn took to her main Twitter account and claimed that someone had allegedly called the police to her house. She notified her fans that she would be "back later":
Earlier today, the Twitch streamer notified her audience that she would be livestreaming on her channel to have a "talk." However, when the intro screen appeared, she typed out a message informing viewers that the police were at her residence. The stream then concluded abruptly.
Roughly half an hour later, Kaitlyn posted another update claiming "someone called the cops" and that she would "be back later." The social media update went viral, as it was liked by well over 64,000 fans.
Twitter user @jo19sh92 shared some opinions on the matter, reminding the community that the streamer's husband had "access to all her accounts." He recounted how Kaitlyn's October 16 broadcast was cut short when she was having a conversation with an assistant:
One community member stated that there needed to be a way for the streamer to show that it was her tweeting from the Twitter handle and not her husband:
Another Twitter user wondered if the content creator's husband was "playing games":
Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared Amouranth's recent streaming moments on his social media handle. His tweet read:
Others mentioned that they were skeptical about the matter, with one user claiming that the livestream looked staged:
Apart from Twitter, a reaction thread on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail gained a lot of traction, with more than 320 fans joining the discussion thread:
Redditor u/Anolty compared the streamer's situation to a "horror movie":
Another Redditor wondered if Amouranth's husband posted another tweet from her account:
Following a distressing livestream on October 16, Amouranth's content lead, @TheRealMarzbar shared an update about the streamer's situation. He claimed that people who were able to talk to Kaitlyn stated that she was fine.
