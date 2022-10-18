"Someone called cops" - Amouranth abruptly ends livestream after police show up at her residence

On October 18, Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" hosted a brief livestream on her channel. However, the stream was cut short as Amouranth claimed that police had shown up at her residence. She typed a message on the intro screen of her livestream that read:

"Starting soon. Cops are here, be ri..."

This came after an emotional stream a few days ago in which she revealed that she had a husband and disclosed some abusive texts from him.

A few moments later, Kaitlyn took to her main Twitter account and claimed that someone had allegedly called the police to her house. She notified her fans that she would be "back later":

Amouranth @Amouranth someone called cops, be back later

Online community reacts to Amouranth claiming that someone called the cops to her residence

Earlier today, the Twitch streamer notified her audience that she would be livestreaming on her channel to have a "talk." However, when the intro screen appeared, she typed out a message informing viewers that the police were at her residence. The stream then concluded abruptly.

Roughly half an hour later, Kaitlyn posted another update claiming "someone called the cops" and that she would "be back later." The social media update went viral, as it was liked by well over 64,000 fans.

More than 1.2k community members joined the discussion. Several followers shared heartfelt messages, hoping that the streamer was doing well:

Twitter user @jo19sh92 shared some opinions on the matter, reminding the community that the streamer's husband had "access to all her accounts." He recounted how Kaitlyn's October 16 broadcast was cut short when she was having a conversation with an assistant:

Josh @jo19sh92



Remember, she did say that her husband has access to all her accounts, and she went offline suddenly the previous stream immediately after the door behind her opened.

I hope she's okay.



@Amouranth Am I the only one concerned that this actually isn't Amouranth?

StepmommyMedusy 🌶 @StepMommyMedusa @jo19sh92 @Amouranth This is my concern too. He has access to everything so it worries me that it may not be her.

One community member stated that there needed to be a way for the streamer to show that it was her tweeting from the Twitter handle and not her husband:

Jazmine 🔮 @B_witchery @Amouranth We need a way for her to show its authentically her tweeting and not him, because this is incredibly unnerving

Lucy🤍 @Luc1lleX @B_witchery @Amouranth On her stream she typed that the cops were at her door and she'd be back soon

Another Twitter user wondered if the content creator's husband was "playing games":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions to Kaitlyn's Twitter update:

Jinofski (Picarto) @Jinofski @Amouranth guys, don't give any money to anything connected to Amouranth until it is confirmed that her husband is no longer in control of her accounts

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared Amouranth's recent streaming moments on his social media handle. His tweet read:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Cryptically, Amouranth types "cops are here" after going live on Twitch then the stream cuts

Some streaming community members stated that the situation was scary:

Others mentioned that they were skeptical about the matter, with one user claiming that the livestream looked staged:

Decadence @Decadence_3



The way things are being handled is just too sketchy.

Redux @ReduxTV @JakeSucky Am I the only one skeptical about all of this? After hearing that cops came to her place of residence multiple times, there just seem to be way too many inconsistencies to the story(s).

Here are some more fan reactions:

Runnykick @Runnykick @JakeSucky Shes doing that to let people know she's ok

Emew @EllieMews @JakeSucky im sure shes fine now, from what others have said it seems it.

Apart from Twitter, a reaction thread on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail gained a lot of traction, with more than 320 fans joining the discussion thread:

Redditor u/Anolty compared the streamer's situation to a "horror movie":

Another Redditor wondered if Amouranth's husband posted another tweet from her account:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

marz @TheRealMarzbar Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much



She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out



Not sure what else we can do rn

Following a distressing livestream on October 16, Amouranth's content lead, @TheRealMarzbar shared an update about the streamer's situation. He claimed that people who were able to talk to Kaitlyn stated that she was fine.

