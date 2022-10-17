"I would take it with a grain of salt": Ludwig claims to have gotten in touch with Amouranth’s ‘assistant’

On October 17, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig provided an update on Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth." He revealed that he had reached out to her, but was unable to get in touch.

Fortunately, Ludwig was able to get through to Amouranth's "assistant." The latter claimed to have spoken with Kaitlyn "this morning" and stated that the streamer was "safe and okay." Nevertheless, Ludwig was apprehensive of the assistant's update, and said:

"I don't know. I would take it with a grain of salt, because at the end of the day, that isn't Ammo."

Ludwig provides an update about Amouranth after the latter accuses her husband of threatening her

During the initial hours of Ludwig's October 17 livestream, the YouTuber reacted to several top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He stumbled upon fellow Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity," stating that she did a "welfare check" on Amouranth, following the latter's emotional livestream:

"So, um, all I'll say is that I woke up this morning, and I saw the stuff on LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), and I got a little concerned about Ammo. I tried reaching her out, and I couldn't reach her out. So I did a welfare check on her. The police can't tell me anything about whether or not she's okay, and that's literally all I can do."

Upon hearing this, Ludwig revealed that he had also tried to contact Amouranth, but was unable to get through. However, he was able to get in touch with the latter's assistant:

"I reached out to Ammo, she didn't hit me back. I did get in contact with her assistant, and her assistant said that she spoke to Ammo this morning, and that Ammo was safe and okay."

Ludwig followed up by saying that he was taking Amouranth's update from the assistant with a "grain of salt." He also shared some details on the assistant he spoke with:

"It made me feel a bit better, but it certainly isn't as good feeling, as if it was from Amouranth directly. I don't think it was the same assistant that was on the call. I think it was a different assistant."

Fans react to the streamer's update on Amouranth

The YouTube Gaming clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting more than 52 fan reactions at the time. One Redditor stated that the situation will continue to be a "bit worrying" until the streaming community hears directly from Amouranth:

Redditor u/Breepop claimed that they'll fully believe the streamer is safe when she "gets on camera":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

At the time of writing, Amouranth has not gone live on her primary Twitch channel following a distressing livestream on October 16. Furthermore, she has not yet provided any statements about the sensitive matter.

