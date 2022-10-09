“I’m going to lose my f***ing contract!” - Ludwig accidentally livestreams on ConnorEatsPants’ Twitch channel

YouTube Gaming icon Ludwig Ahgren found himself in a peculiar situation on October 8 after going live and broadcasting on fellow content creator Connor "ConnorEatsPants'" Twitch channel.

The YouTuber was alarmed after reading a few comments from Twitch viewers and jokingly suggested that he would "lose his contract." He exclaimed:

"F**k! Connor, Connor! I'm going to lose my f***ing contract."

Ludwig freaks out after realizing that he went live on Twitch

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig surprised the streaming community by going live on ConnorEatsPants' Twitch channel. During the initial moments of the livestream, the YouTuber did not realize his mistake as he was humming and singing along to some music.

A few moments later, he notified his audience that he was not late for his daily livestream:

"Hello, hello. I'm not late! I'm not live?"

Timestamp: 00:00:00

The former Twitch streamer noted that something was off after reading a few fan comments on his YouTube Gaming chat, saying they could not see him on the Google-owned livestreaming platform.

Ahgren then realized that he was broadcasting from the wrong channel and that he accidentally went live on the Amazon-owned platform. He opened ConnorEatsPants' channel to verify if he was livestreaming on Twitch and said:

"Oh no!"

The minute-long stream concluded when the streamer observed that he was livestreaming from ConnorEatsPants' channel and jokingly claimed that he would lose his contract.

Fans react to the streamer accidentally livestreaming on Twitch

The streamer's clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it eventually became the top post on the forum.

Redditor u/noVA_bolt stated that ConnorEatsPants was livestreaming his reaction to The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier the same day, using Ahgren's PC:

Another Redditor mentioned that the YouTube Gaming star accidentally livestreamed from The Yard podcast host Slime's account sometime back:

One viewer recounted three instances wherein the YouTuber accidentally livestreamed from another content creator's Twitch channel:

Redditor u/Prasinon333 suggested that the Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) should incorporate a system that would notify a streamer which channel they'll be streaming on:

Here are some more fan reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

Ludwig is one of the most well-known figures in the streaming world. Many credit him for popularizing and mainstreaming subathon-style content on Twitch.

In November 2021, the streamer took the internet by storm after revealing that he had switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. The announcement went viral on several social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Ludwig's main YouTube channel currently has over 3.57 million subscribers and around 894 million video views.

