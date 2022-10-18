"She's OK": Amouranth is fine according to her content lead on Twitter

Following the revelations about her abusive marriage, there was a collective concern regarding the well-being of Kaitlyn "Amouranth." Well, the streaming community can breathe a sigh of relief because her content lead, The Real Marzbar, announced on Twitter that the Twitch streamer is doing well according to frequent wellness checks.

Addressing the issue as a professional acquaintance of the creator, Marz divulged that she had informed the authorities that she was doing fine after multiple police checks. Furthermore, the streamer has been talking to her husband to try and figure out a solution to the issue as quickly as possible. Marz tweeted:

"Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much."

marz @TheRealMarzbar Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



"Not sure what else we can do rn": Twitter responds to an update to Amouranth's current state of affairs

Now that a person relatively close to the victim has finally shared some updates, social media personalities such as Jake Lucky and other streamers have already started to react.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Amouranth is okay. Her content lead has posted an update. Amouranth is okay. Her content lead has posted an update. https://t.co/ktujsaajrs

The Real Marzbar's tweet notes that Amouranth has been talking to her husband to resolve the conflict and that it is quite difficult, if not impossible, for outsiders to interfere in the matter:

"She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out. Not sure what else we can do rn"

Streaming personalities, fans and people who've suffered domestic violence weighed in with varied reactions to the news. Many are unsatisfied with the amount of help that has been offered to Amouranth.

Others expressed mild satisfaction with any news, but the general trend suggested that most well-wishers are in fear for the streamer's safety.

kaceytron @kaceytron



It’s not the time to be critical, be empathetic. @JakeSucky This is very typical for victims. Abusers can have such a hold on them it’s hard to leave. She obviously loves the guy and thinks he loves her; but controlling someone is not loving someone.It’s not the time to be critical, be empathetic. @JakeSucky This is very typical for victims. Abusers can have such a hold on them it’s hard to leave. She obviously loves the guy and thinks he loves her; but controlling someone is not loving someone. It’s not the time to be critical, be empathetic.

Troubletruck until I feel like changing it back @SamStrake @TheRealMarzbar Glad to hear she is at least "okay" (it's not all-that reassuring, but it's something and way better than the alternative). Thanks for this update and for basically taking point in this situation. I know you didn't ask for the responsibility, but you're doing a good thing. @TheRealMarzbar Glad to hear she is at least "okay" (it's not all-that reassuring, but it's something and way better than the alternative). Thanks for this update and for basically taking point in this situation. I know you didn't ask for the responsibility, but you're doing a good thing.

S @LovingRequiem @Kevin_Hitt @TheRealMarzbar Unfortunately it doesn't normally result in that. I lost my aunt to DV in the early 00s and she never wanted to press charges every time the cops were called out, so there was nothing that could've been done. People just need to make sure there's constant communication for her. @Kevin_Hitt @TheRealMarzbar Unfortunately it doesn't normally result in that. I lost my aunt to DV in the early 00s and she never wanted to press charges every time the cops were called out, so there was nothing that could've been done. People just need to make sure there's constant communication for her.

🌱 Squish 🌱 ♿️ @squixiee @JakeSucky That means her husband is forcing her to stay. I grew up with this, there’s no leaving unless someone actually helps. He controls her finances, her social media, and probably took her phone. It looked like he cut internet for her as well, meaning she’s ABSOLUTELY NOT OKAY. @JakeSucky That means her husband is forcing her to stay. I grew up with this, there’s no leaving unless someone actually helps. He controls her finances, her social media, and probably took her phone. It looked like he cut internet for her as well, meaning she’s ABSOLUTELY NOT OKAY.

Alice the Purple Fiend | Drake @AliceThePurple



Thanks for the update. I hope Kait knows she deserves better from life and her partner. I also hope she sees all the support people have been giving her here. 🥺 @TheRealMarzbar The sorting out there needs to be is a divorce.Thanks for the update. I hope Kait knows she deserves better from life and her partner. I also hope she sees all the support people have been giving her here. 🥺 @TheRealMarzbar The sorting out there needs to be is a divorce.Thanks for the update. I hope Kait knows she deserves better from life and her partner. I also hope she sees all the support people have been giving her here. 🥺💜

𝓜𝒜𝓛 @MalHerself @JakeSucky Sadly there is nothing that can be done… all we can do is offer as much help as possible. @JakeSucky Sadly there is nothing that can be done… all we can do is offer as much help as possible.

Kate Irwin @pixiekate13 can't imagine how much pain she has been in. @JakeSucky I just want to give her a hugcan't imagine how much pain she has been in. @JakeSucky I just want to give her a hug 😢 can't imagine how much pain she has been in.

Bard @GenshinHusband @JakeSucky I doubt she’s gonna be okay unless she gets out of that house. @JakeSucky I doubt she’s gonna be okay unless she gets out of that house.

While it is unclear as to what exactly is going to happen, many believe that Kaitlyn will ultimately separate from her abusive partner. However, the allegations against the husband have led many fans to believe that he may harm her either physically and/or financially. Which is why the update, regardless of its content, is relieving to most of the community.

Exploring Amouranth's recent stream and allegations against husband

The streaming community witnessed a harrowing ordeal during the most recent stream of the popular Twitch personality. On the livestream from last night, she revealed her marriage and alleged that her toxic husband had forced her to hide her relationship status online.

Kaitlyn also accused her husband of forcing her to do 24-hour streams and other acts under duress. The latter apparently threatened to hurt the former's two pet dogs.

The streamer also revealed that all her monetary accounts linked to content creation are controlled by the abusive partner. Furthermore, she leaked DMs which suggest that he has threatened to take or throw away all the money if she tries to leave.

As clips of the stream started doing the rounds on social media, many in the streaming community such as Valkyrae and Pokimane posted on Twitter in support of Amouranth.

Imane Pokimane's tweet asking about the whereabouts of the streamer was met with certain people mocking or victim blaming, which forced her to delete the post.

