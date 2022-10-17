Pokimane deletes tweet showing concern for Amouranth amid revelations of abusive marriage

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" has shown concern regarding the safety of fellow streamer Amouranth. The latter abruptly stopped streaming after revealing details of an abusive marriage.

In her most recent stream, Kaitlyn "Amouranth" exposed her husband for allegedly forcing her to make a 24-hour stream and engage in most of her online endeavors under duress. The emotionally charged video has drawn numerous eyes to the plight of the streamer, with Imane being the latest to express her concern regarding the content creator.

The deleted Tweet (Image via Twitter)

The tweet was deleted, most probably because of comments involving victim-blaming that were too much for Pokimane to bear.

Pokimane makes tweet referring to distasteful comments about Amouranth case from alternate account

As the most followed female streamer on Twitch, Pokimane has a reputation for standing up for fellow women in the content creation industry. Her tweet about the whereabouts of Amouranth gained decent traction. Unfortunately, the post also attracted a couple of distasteful comments that effectively put the blame on Amouranth for her plight.

imane 💜 @imane i just know if i stay on twitter today i’m gonna rage at so many people so.. have a good day everyone! i just know if i stay on twitter today i’m gonna rage at so many people so.. have a good day everyone!

Clips of Kaitlyn's tearful message have been circulating over social media for hours now. For those unaware of the charges she's bringing forward, here's a quick recap. The streamer has alleged that her husband threatened to kill her pets if she did not comply with his demands of doing a 24-hour stream. She also accused her spouse of forcing her to lie about her relationship status online and make hot-tub content on Twitch.

This information is already enough for most people to start worrying about the safety of the streamer. But there is more. As she broke down on camera, the 28-year-old content creator also revealed that her husband apparently has all control over her monetary accounts and has threatened to burn all of the money owed to her unless she does what he asks.

"All the f***ing accounts are like, two-factored on his number. He has like, all the login information and the things you know. It's the things that keep you there with the fear and the threats. You fear that he's going to do something to your animals, and then he's nice again."

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R He threatened to leave her with only $1M, and to burn everything on crypto



The terrifying part is that he has control over all of the accounts



(3/4) He threatened to leave her with only $1M, and to burn everything on cryptoThe terrifying part is that he has control over all of the accounts(3/4) https://t.co/p2dtwtm8BL

Why Pokimane deleted the Tweet about Amouranth

While the stream and clips have drawn sympathetic comments, some have started to pin the blame for the whole situation on Amouranth. The allegations range from calling her a "liar" to someone who's just saying things online for attention.

After Pokimane took to her alternate account to make the post where she implied she wasn't going to stay on Twitter that day, many of her fans felt the comments deriding Amouranth were the reason behind this decision. The distasteful responses were also likely what made the Legacy streamer delete the tweet where she had expressed concern for Kaitlyn.

Twitter user wenting perhaps sums up the vile comments perfectly by calling them "horrifying to read through."

wenting 🥺 @energywen



i hope you have a good day out and surround yourself with love. if social media, hop on to your 🦋🦋🦋 IG and see us girls showering u love <3 @imane the tweet replies to ur main acc tweet is horrifying to read through.i hope you have a good day out and surround yourself with love. if social media, hop on to your 🦋🦋🦋 IG and see us girls showering u love <3 @imane the tweet replies to ur main acc tweet is horrifying to read through. i hope you have a good day out and surround yourself with love. if social media, hop on to your 🦋🦋🦋 IG and see us girls showering u love <3

Willzy @WillzyStreams @imane I've seen so many weird comments from people regarding the situation. Many people have outed themselves, even seen a big streamer make jokes about it on stream, it's so weird man. @imane I've seen so many weird comments from people regarding the situation. Many people have outed themselves, even seen a big streamer make jokes about it on stream, it's so weird man.

Erica 💬 @ericatwts @imane I was actually thinking the same thing today a lot of people annoyed me on Twitter @imane I was actually thinking the same thing today a lot of people annoyed me on Twitter

Pokimane's deleted tweet had acted as a way of raising awareness for the vast majority of people who had no idea what was going on with Amouranth. Many people started sharing resources and profiles of the streamer's friends where real news about the situation could be found.

Yoru @YoruWarDevil Sinny • Home soon✈️ @ohlook_Sinesta I’m a moderator for Amouranth, but have been for only 1.5 years.



I truly want the best for her, no matter what that path may be. I just want her safe, healthy and happy



I support victims, and if that’s a problem for you, you’re welcome to unfollow. In fact, I implore you to. I’m a moderator for Amouranth, but have been for only 1.5 years.I truly want the best for her, no matter what that path may be. I just want her safe, healthy and happyI support victims, and if that’s a problem for you, you’re welcome to unfollow. In fact, I implore you to. @pokimanelol i think her mods said something twitter.com/ohlook_sinesta… @pokimanelol i think her mods said something twitter.com/ohlook_sinesta…

Sinny • Home soon✈️ @ohlook_Sinesta @YoruWarDevil @pokimanelol The best person to follow for her updates is her IRL friend @TheRealMarzbar - last I heard, they were working on the situation. But if there’s gonna be any updates, they will likely be from him @YoruWarDevil @pokimanelol The best person to follow for her updates is her IRL friend @TheRealMarzbar - last I heard, they were working on the situation. But if there’s gonna be any updates, they will likely be from him

Some of Pokimane's fans were sympathetic towards Amouranth and made posts hoping she was safe.

May you live in interesting times @Slideways42 @pokimanelol I wish I knew and I now can't trust anyone on her team. Amouranth is most vulnerable to that creep because she is alone. If the top streamers come together as a community to help, support, and protect her as best as they can, I think that will really tip the scales in her favor. @pokimanelol I wish I knew and I now can't trust anyone on her team. Amouranth is most vulnerable to that creep because she is alone. If the top streamers come together as a community to help, support, and protect her as best as they can, I think that will really tip the scales in her favor.

cennah @cennaha @pokimanelol been checking twitter since 3 am to see if anyone had an update but i haven’t seen one yet @pokimanelol been checking twitter since 3 am to see if anyone had an update but i haven’t seen one yet 😭

Loganater @LoganaterGames Amo is in my prayers. @pokimanelol I'm not sure, I know maybe just as much as you do, fam. SorryAmo is in my prayers. @pokimanelol I'm not sure, I know maybe just as much as you do, fam. Sorry😭 Amo is in my prayers.

As of now, Amouranth's current situation appears to be unknown. But seeing that the whole incident was broadcast to thousands and potentially millions of people online, her spouse would surely think twice before acting in a rash manner.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes