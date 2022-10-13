5 most controversial moments from TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

TwitchCon San Diego was the first post-pandemic streamer convention in North America. Taking place last weekend, the convention produced many memorable moments, such as Dream's Meet and Greet, and xQc and HasanAbi making up after their recent beef.

However, the event was also full of controversies. Let's take a look at some of the biggest scandals that occurred during the course of the convention.

5 of the biggest controversies from the San Diego TwitchCon 2022

5) YourrageGaming's xQc and Adept story

Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" had quite the public breakup last month after they talked about it on their respective streams. So when Josh "yourragegaming" saw both of them making out at a private party during the San Diego TwitchCon, he had to share it with his audience.

However, the way he portrayed the current relationship between xQc and Adept by painting the latter as a jealous woman did not sit well with Felix, and he called Josh out on his stream. The beef escalated and was finally resolved when yourragegaming and xQc talked things out in a subsequent Discord call.

4) TwitchCon security lambasts attendees for being rude

After the San Diego TwitchCon, popular IRL streamer Jay "jaystreazy" went up to a security personnel at the convention area who revealed some pretty nasty things that the attendees had done. Alleging verbal abuse towards the staff, she said that she was glad that TwitchCon was over:

"This is TwitchCon, and they're moving out. Thank god. It was... These people that come to this thing, so verbally abused us. Oh yeah, they were terrible."

The clip gained quite a lot of traction, with many deriding the streaming community for not having real-life social skills.

It should be noted, however, that some streamers, such as AriaSaki, have also alleged the staff of being rude and patronizing too.

3) Amouranth's stalker incident

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" had to face multiple instances of stalkers coming up to her at the San Diego TwitchCon. Several clips of her talking about the issue gained traction in the streaming community, prompting many to react on social media about the lack of security at the convention.

Explaining why she left the convention to go up to her private room, Amouranth said:

“Just because I have security, that doesn’t mean I want to have the stalker see me. So that’s why I went up to the room. And then I got that message and never came down."

In another clip, Amouranth can be seen walking away from a stalker who came up to her outside the TwitchCon area and whispered, "Long time no see." The streamer was visibly upset and hurried away from the area, saying:

"No, nope. That is another stalker."

2) xQc was se*ually harassed by a stranger

On an even more serious note, xQc revealed that he was groped by a stranger at a party at the San Diego TwitchCon despite repeatedly asking the woman not to touch him. The streamer recounted the details of the se*ual assault on his last stream, and the clip garnered a lot of attention.

The incident took place at a party, and the unnamed woman touched him inappropriately despite several warnings. After repeatedly telling her to back off, this is what xQc said happened to him:

"Five minutes later, I'm just chilling there. I'm looking around, and she puts like both her f***ing hands on my legs and goes all the way up, and then she f***ing grabs my d**k, man! "

Naturally, his fans and others in the streaming community expressed their outrage at the incident, with some asking him to take legal action against the assaulter.

1) Adriana Chechik and the faulty foam pit

Perhaps the most infamous controversy to come out of this year's TwitchCon in San Diego was the foam pit scandal, and at the center of it all was the adult actor turned Twitch streamer, Adriana Chechik. In her post on Twitter, the streamer broke her back in two separate places after jumping into the foam pit at the Lenovo booth during the Face Off challenge.

Clippy Chimp @ClippyChimp Adriana Chechik ( @ChechikTv ) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. https://t.co/BRPSs1EKVI

As seen in the clip, Chechik jumped into the foam pit voluntarily to celebrate winning the challenge but clearly injured herself pretty badly after landing on her back. She had to undergo surgery, and according to her tweets, doctors put a metal rod in the affected area of her back for support.

adriana chechik @adrianachechik Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.

The incident sparked a lot of debate around the safety situation at TwitchCon, with many notable streaming personalities, such as Ludwig and Asmongold, giving their thoughts on the foam pit incident.

Adriana Chechik has updated her fans on Twitter about her surgeries, and they seem to have gone smoothly.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes