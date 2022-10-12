“Eight people fainted by just looking at him” - xQc reveals Dream fans fainted after seeing him at TwitchCon 2022

During his broadcast on October 10, Twitch streamer xQc revealed that fans of Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" fainted after seeing him without his iconic mask at TwitchCon 2022.

Following his successful face reveal, the Minecraft streamer attended his first-ever in-person event, TwitchCon 2022, and even conducted several meet-and-greets for his fans. However, as per xQc, the crowd couldn't handle the excitement after seeing Dream. He said:

"Eight people fainted by just looking at him."

For context, on October 2, 2022, Clay revealed his identity to the world after eight years as a faceless streamer. With many prominent creators sharing their reactions to the highly-anticipated face reveal, the official YouTube video of his unmasking raked in 30 million views.

xQc claims Dream fans fainted after seeing him during TwitchCon 2022 event

As per the Twitch sensation himself, upon returning to the event lounge a few hours later, he asked security about the fans waiting in the area. The personnel revealed that whenever Dream stepped out of the room, people would become delirious. In fact, they claimed that eight fans fainted just by glancing at him from "long range."

Emphasizing the absurdity of the situation, xQc said:

"I’m not kidding, he tells me that he was on the mic, because they have a radio, and he says that whenever Dream came out of the room, just because he is passing by, he says that eight people fainted by just looking at him from long-range. Apparently their radio was popping off, right, because they were like people are fainting, people are fainting and it was a concern and they had to go deal with it. Dude, they passed out man, that’s crazy.”

He further added:

Dude no, it wasn't fake, it was real shit that broke. He went out of the room like away, far out dude. You can barely see them, you can barely see them from that far out it and they f*cking fainted. There's no shot, little bro there is no shot."

Social media reacts to the entire incident

As expected, the aforementioned revelation was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions.

While the majority of viewers joked about it, a few expressed concern for those who attended TwitchCon 2022. Some even claimed that fans fainted because of panic attacks and suffocation in the congested area.

Here are a few reactions:

Fans reaction (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Over the last couple of weeks, the entire streaming community has turned its attention to just one phenomenon - Dream's face reveal. From the #Dreamfacereveal trend on Twitter to his first in-person meeting with fans during TwitchCon 2022, the Minecraft star has been making all the right noises.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes