“I am pretty worried that something bad happened” - Valkyrae expresses concern for Amouranth’s wellbeing following abusive relationship revelation

On October 17, 2022, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" expressed her concern for Amouranth's well-being following the revelations surrounding the latter's abusive relationship.

The streamer took a direct hit at victim blamers flooding social media platforms with comments against Amouranth and her husband.

Valkyrae addressed the matter on her most recent livestream. Expressing concerns regarding her peer's safety, she said:

"I am pretty worried that something bad happened."

Valkyrae worried for Amouranth following abusive relationship revelation

Valkyrae took to her live broadcast to tear into viewers' downplaying the abuse Amouranth suffered throughout her marriage. Addressing the matter, the YouTuber noted:

"Oh God, I am incredibly lethargic today. I think I just after seeing all of the Amouranth news that happened today, it was just so draining just like being on the internet."

Taking a direct jibe at people who are trying to refute the allegations against her abusive husband, the streamer lamented:

"Today I was so sad, just so, so sad, I feel so bad for her and literally this is the exact reason why abuse victims have a hard time coming out because of how these people are reacting to it online. It's really sad.

Labeling Amouranth one of the top female streamers in the space, she urged viewers to take cognizance of the situation. Valkyrae stated:

"If you want to know more about it there's it's like all over Twitter right now but Amouranth, she is a streamer, she's actually like the top female streamer and yeah she came out that she is in a very abusive relationship with her husband that's incredibly controlling and manipulative and it's just really, really sad because she was in that for seven years and she was on a phone call with him."

Continuing her train of thought, the streamer noted:

"Twitter is kind of crazy sometimes. Twitter is so crazy... I hope she is okay as well. I reached out but she has not responded yet, so I am pretty worried that something bad happened but hopefully she's okay."

Social media reacts to Valkyrae's livestream moment

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. It garnered over 41k views on YouTube alone. Here's what viewers had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

There is no denying that the ASMR streamer shocked the internet following her allegations against her husband. While fans are looking for more details, her current condition is unknown.

Amouranth's unfortunate revelation

On Monday, October 17, the popular ASMR streamer began her live broadcast on an emotional note, making a series of allegations against her husband. She claimed to have been trapped in an extremely abusive and toxic relationship for the past seven years.

As per the online personality, her spouse uses deplorable tactics to manipulate her. That's precisely why she never openly mentioned her relationship in public to her fans.

That's not all, she even revealed that her husband made her act as if she was not married and even pressurized her to do hot-tub streams to accrue more money and fame. He also threatened to harm the streamer's beloved pets to coerce her.

More disturbingly, her husband controls her monetary exchanges and has even threatened to desecrate her financial security unless he is allowed to take charge of all her monetary accounts linked to content creation.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes