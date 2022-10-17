"Disgusting": Valkyrae tweets message in support of Amouranth as people start victim-blaming on social media

Rachell "Valkyrae" tore into victim blamers who have been flooding social media with comments that tried to refute Amouranth's allegations against her husband from the latter's stream from last night.

For those who are unaware, Amouranth revealed in her latest stream that she was married and that her spouse was abusive. As her clips started doing the rounds on the internet, a section of Twitter started to argue with the streamer, and the 100 Thieves co-owner was having none of it. In a recent tweet, she said:

"It’s disgusting seeing the internet continue to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse."

"She’s so brave": Valkyrae's post about Amouranth garners support from fellow streaming personalities

The series of allegations made by the 28-year-old streaming personality on her most recent stream all point to the fact that she is trapped in an abusive marriage where her spouse uses toxic tactics to get what he wants. The very fact that she had to hide her own relationship status was already a huge red flag.

According to Amouranth, her husband made her act as if she was single online and forced her to make hot-tub streams for financial gain. He was also not above threatening to murder her pets to make her do what he wanted.

What's more, the streamer also revealed that all monetary accounts linked to her content creation are controlled by her spouse and that he had threatened to destroy all of her money and cryptocurrency unless he was allowed to keep a majority of it.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Reminder that for every Amouranth situation there are somehow people like Keemstar, who downplay an abusive situation and somehow try and put it back on the victim...



Valkyrae was not the first major streamer to comment on the fact that certain people on the internet were downplaying the abuse Amouranth had received in her marriage. Pokimane took to Twitter not long ago to ask about the streamer's health but had to delete the post because of people who were essentially pinning the blame on Amouranth for staying in an abusive relationship.

Many felt that the argument that the streamer was at fault, as pointed out by Valkyrae in her tweet. She also noted that having joint accounts and living together makes the situation infinitely more complex than what certain people might want to believe.

Pokimane also replied in an affirmative tone to Valkyrae's tweet, and so did a lot of other Twitch streamers. This includes kaceytron, who added that Amouranth was exceptionally brave for revealing the situation she was in.

kaceytron @kaceytron @Valkyrae @AriaSaki She’s so brave for publicly exposing him like she has too. The amount of strength it takes to expose your abuser when you’ve been gaslighted for years into believe you don’t have other options. @Valkyrae @AriaSaki She’s so brave for publicly exposing him like she has too. The amount of strength it takes to expose your abuser when you’ve been gaslighted for years into believe you don’t have other options.

Veteran YouTuber Jacksepticeye also made a post commending the streamer for coming out with her story. He also mentioned the "gross" online reactions to it.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye Amouranth is an absolute champion for being able to put up with so much abuse from people online and in her personal life as well. The mental fortitude needed is incredible.

Immortals' content creator Aria Saki also made a post lambasting individuals who derided the streamer for opening up about the abuse online. Calling on them to have empathy, she implored people not to comment so rashly about people's lives without knowing how much it might affect them.

aria @AriaSaki Have empathy or mind your own business. Commenting (negatively) on the lives of others without realizing the weight of our words just ain't it. I refuse to be okay with "it comes with fame/being on the internet/oversharing" anymore. Have empathy or mind your own business. Commenting (negatively) on the lives of others without realizing the weight of our words just ain't it. I refuse to be okay with "it comes with fame/being on the internet/oversharing" anymore.

Twitter reactions to Valkyrae's post

As one of the most popular YouTuber streamers, the 100 Thieves co-owner has quite some reach on social media. And her stance on victim-blaming was widely accepted by most people on social media.

Here are some of the positive reactions that address the plight of being in an abusive relationship and all the other things that come with it.

M @Nobody51824667 @kaceytron @Valkyrae @AriaSaki The people commenting on all the tweets saying "she should just leave" and "how did she marry this guy" don't understand what it's like to be abused, not only romantically but financially. And they also don't understand how it can feel to be so famous, constantly surrounded by (1 @kaceytron @Valkyrae @AriaSaki The people commenting on all the tweets saying "she should just leave" and "how did she marry this guy" don't understand what it's like to be abused, not only romantically but financially. And they also don't understand how it can feel to be so famous, constantly surrounded by (1

meowri @JennaLynnMeowri @Valkyrae I hope she’s safe and I hope the people downplaying it rot in a ditch. @Valkyrae I hope she’s safe and I hope the people downplaying it rot in a ditch.

Ougy @ougy22 @JennaLynnMeowri @Valkyrae thats in a way how the online world dehumanizes tragedy..its not as possible to emphatize with it as would be if something happened in your city for instance and you knew the person..because there is too much of it online.. only certain ammount of tragedy a person can take daily @JennaLynnMeowri @Valkyrae thats in a way how the online world dehumanizes tragedy..its not as possible to emphatize with it as would be if something happened in your city for instance and you knew the person..because there is too much of it online.. only certain ammount of tragedy a person can take daily

ShutupAngel 🔪 @AngelKnivez @Valkyrae Not to mention how sad it is that some of these people are STREAMERS making terrible jokes about her abuse for some views & impression. It's disgusting... @Valkyrae Not to mention how sad it is that some of these people are STREAMERS making terrible jokes about her abuse for some views & impression. It's disgusting...

lilly! @lilliion_ @Valkyrae something people don't seem to understand is that it's hardly ever as simple as "just leave him lol". they become so intertwined with your life and even your safe spaces that it often feels like there isn't a way out. i've even seen some "pick better guys" 1/2 @Valkyrae something people don't seem to understand is that it's hardly ever as simple as "just leave him lol". they become so intertwined with your life and even your safe spaces that it often feels like there isn't a way out. i've even seen some "pick better guys" 1/2

lilly! @lilliion_ @Valkyrae but plenty of people are kind and sweet at first and turn into something else. it's never that easy, i hope she gets out and is safe soon. @Valkyrae but plenty of people are kind and sweet at first and turn into something else. it's never that easy, i hope she gets out and is safe soon.

Paola Alejandra @pancakepow @Valkyrae we really more than ever need to stand by her and all the ladies in the community @Valkyrae we really more than ever need to stand by her and all the ladies in the community ❤️

Narz @Narz @Valkyrae It blows my mind the lack of empathy to someone CLEARLY the victim of long term abuse. @Valkyrae It blows my mind the lack of empathy to someone CLEARLY the victim of long term abuse.

Amouranth's current condition is unknown as of yet, and fans looking for updates on the situation need to wait for further information to be revealed.

