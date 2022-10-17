"Disgusting": Valkyrae tweets message in support of Amouranth as people start victim-blaming on social media

Rachell "Valkyrae" tore into victim blamers who have been flooding social media with comments that tried to refute Amouranth's allegations against her husband from the latter's stream from last night.
For those who are unaware, Amouranth revealed in her latest stream that she was married and that her spouse was abusive. As her clips started doing the rounds on the internet, a section of Twitter started to argue with the streamer, and the 100 Thieves co-owner was having none of it. In a recent tweet, she said:
"It’s disgusting seeing the internet continue to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse."
"She’s so brave": Valkyrae's post about Amouranth garners support from fellow streaming personalities
The series of allegations made by the 28-year-old streaming personality on her most recent stream all point to the fact that she is trapped in an abusive marriage where her spouse uses toxic tactics to get what he wants. The very fact that she had to hide her own relationship status was already a huge red flag.
According to Amouranth, her husband made her act as if she was single online and forced her to make hot-tub streams for financial gain. He was also not above threatening to murder her pets to make her do what he wanted.
What's more, the streamer also revealed that all monetary accounts linked to her content creation are controlled by her spouse and that he had threatened to destroy all of her money and cryptocurrency unless he was allowed to keep a majority of it.
Valkyrae was not the first major streamer to comment on the fact that certain people on the internet were downplaying the abuse Amouranth had received in her marriage. Pokimane took to Twitter not long ago to ask about the streamer's health but had to delete the post because of people who were essentially pinning the blame on Amouranth for staying in an abusive relationship.
Many felt that the argument that the streamer was at fault, as pointed out by Valkyrae in her tweet. She also noted that having joint accounts and living together makes the situation infinitely more complex than what certain people might want to believe.
Pokimane also replied in an affirmative tone to Valkyrae's tweet, and so did a lot of other Twitch streamers. This includes kaceytron, who added that Amouranth was exceptionally brave for revealing the situation she was in.
Veteran YouTuber Jacksepticeye also made a post commending the streamer for coming out with her story. He also mentioned the "gross" online reactions to it.
Immortals' content creator Aria Saki also made a post lambasting individuals who derided the streamer for opening up about the abuse online. Calling on them to have empathy, she implored people not to comment so rashly about people's lives without knowing how much it might affect them.
Twitter reactions to Valkyrae's post
As one of the most popular YouTuber streamers, the 100 Thieves co-owner has quite some reach on social media. And her stance on victim-blaming was widely accepted by most people on social media.
Here are some of the positive reactions that address the plight of being in an abusive relationship and all the other things that come with it.
Amouranth's current condition is unknown as of yet, and fans looking for updates on the situation need to wait for further information to be revealed.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki